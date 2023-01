GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7 said farewell to Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. producer Tracy Bright, who is retiring after 35 years with the station. Tracy joined Eyewitness News in 1996. For nearly three decades, Tracy guided ABC7 through all manner of breaking stories, helping make us No. 1 at 11 p.m.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO