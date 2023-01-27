Read full article on original website
Men's Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at Indiana
Women's Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 Indiana
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 Years
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives invest $1.9 million in Local Infrastructure Project
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington will receive $1.9 million in grant funding through the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program. The investment, which affects innovative infrastructure, was reviewed and approved by the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). The Indiana Uplands is an 11-county region encompassing Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, and Washington counties.
Volunteers needed for Adult Winter Recess Event
BLOOMINGTON – Beat the wintertime doldrums with some fun competition and play during the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department’s Adult Winter Recess on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will be held from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Recreation Center at 1700 West Bloomfield Road.
Former Indiana State Building Commissioner passed away Saturday
BEDFORD – The State of Indiana lost a prominent official on Saturday, Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn, 93, of Bedford, formerly of Avon, Indiana. Dunn spent the largest segment of his career working for the state of Indiana. He held positions on the State Board of Health, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Department of Public Works, and then the State Building Commissioner’s Office.
Audubon members flock to Statehouse to advocate for conservation solutions to protect birds and wildlife
INDIANAPOLIS – Birds are facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis. On Monday, Jan. 30, Indiana residents and concerned Audubon members and experts from across the state will “flock” together for Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse to meet with elected officials to advocate for protections for birds, other wildlife and Indiana’s precious natural resources.
Brave frigid temperatures and seek out treasures to win prizes at Artic Adventure at Switchyard Park
BLOOMINGTON – Brave February’s frigid temperatures like true arctic explorers, and puzzle out the clues throughout Switchyard Park during three epic scavenger hunts. During the event on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., participants will seek out “treasures” related to the winter season; find arctic animals; and solve riddles about structures and amenities that can be found in Switchyard Park.
Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department hiring seasonal employees
BLOOMINGTON – Looking for an outdoor job this summer? The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is hiring seasonal employees. Jobs range from outdoor maintenance and landscaping, summer day camps, lifeguards, maintenance and much more. The City of Bloomington is an equal opportunity employer.
Luke Tincher joins the DNR Division of Law Enforcement
INDIANA – Luke Tincher has joined the DNR Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Tincher will be assigned to Vermillion County. An Orange County native, Tincher graduated from Orleans High School....
INDems statement honoring Black History Month
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chair Mike Schmuhl and Vice Chair Myla Eldridge. “As we begin Black History Month, the Indiana Democratic Party honors the countless contributions and sacrifices made...
Three ISP troopers graduate from K-9 Academy
INDIANA – Three troopers recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the training in December 2022. Trooper...
Groups, entertainers and artists wanted to participate in International Festival on April 16
BLOOMINGTON – Community groups, entertainers, and artists are invited to join the International Festival by hosting interactive spaces where visitors can learn about and explore other cultures, display and demonstrate works of art and offer a variety of food from across the globe. The International Festival is scheduled for...
45th Annual Jasper Strassenfest is scheduled for August 3-6
JASPER – The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced the theme for the 45th Annual Jasper Strassenfest to be held August 3rd through the 6th in downtown Jasper. This year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. The theme was chosen to celebrate Jasper’s designation as the...
There is a new playground coming to Bryan Park and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback
BLOOMINGTON – There’s a new playground coming to Bryan Park. Currently, installation is scheduled for 2024 and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback. You are also invited to share your playground ideas in person on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Switchyard Park...
Selection Committee names finalists for Marion County judicial positions
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Judicial Selection Committee announced two panels of three nominees to fill two judicial vacancies. The Committee selected the following finalists for the vacancies created by the retirement of Judge Sheila A. Carlisle and Judge Steven R. Eichholtz:. For the vacancy created by the retirement...
Obituary: Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn
Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn, 93, of Bedford, formerly of Avon, Indiana, passed away on Saturday,. Born July 4, 1929, in Beech Grove, Indiana to Guy Albert and Mary Viola (Jackson) Dunn. He married Phyllis May Floyd on July 19, 1950, and she preceded him in death on November 10, 2002.
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler, 47, of Bedford passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 24, 2023. She was born in Bedford on February 27, 1975, to Stephen and Darlene Caraway, she was employed at. Walmart in Bedford and was a graduate of BNL High School. She will be missed...
Health Department closes nine Bloomington Subway restaurants
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Health Department closed nine Subway restaurants in Bloomington on Monday for operating without a valid license after the businesses changed ownership. According to Indiana code, a food license is not transferable so when a business changes hands new licenses are required. The Health Department...
Bedford Middle School hosts tournament to honor former teacher and coach Mark Starr
BEDFORD – Over the weekend, Bedford Middle School hosted the Mark Starr Memorial Cutter Classic basketball tournament, an event held to honor the school’s former teacher and basketball coach, who passed away in 2021. Local eighth grade boys and girls teams made the trip to Bedford to compete,...
Stars pressing the right buttons as they prepare for journey to Floyd Central
BEDFORD – When Bedford North Lawrence started this season 0-2 – stumbling from the gate for the fourth straight year, thanks to tough openers – the panic button went unpressed. That would have been the overreaction of the faithless, of the pessimistic, of the gloomy defeatist. Rather...
Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for Coffee Time on Feb. 23
BEDFORD – Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Feb. 23 for its first Coffee Talk of 2023. Hosting the event is Hampton Inn-Bedford. They will provide a light breakfast at 7:30 a.m. with networking starting at 8 a.m. with a hard stop at 9 a.m. Coffee...
Lady Jackets sectional matchup with North Knox postponed due to weather
Mitchell High School’s upcoming sectional matchup with North Knox, originally set for Wed. Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. has been postponed due to current weather conditions until the following evening, Thur. Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The game will still take place at Eastern Greene High School. Whoever wins...
