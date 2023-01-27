ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives invest $1.9 million in Local Infrastructure Project

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington will receive $1.9 million in grant funding through the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program. The investment, which affects innovative infrastructure, was reviewed and approved by the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). The Indiana Uplands is an 11-county region encompassing Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, and Washington counties.
Volunteers needed for Adult Winter Recess Event

BLOOMINGTON – Beat the wintertime doldrums with some fun competition and play during the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department’s Adult Winter Recess on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will be held from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Recreation Center at 1700 West Bloomfield Road.
Former Indiana State Building Commissioner passed away Saturday

BEDFORD – The State of Indiana lost a prominent official on Saturday, Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn, 93, of Bedford, formerly of Avon, Indiana. Dunn spent the largest segment of his career working for the state of Indiana. He held positions on the State Board of Health, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Department of Public Works, and then the State Building Commissioner’s Office.
Audubon members flock to Statehouse to advocate for conservation solutions to protect birds and wildlife

INDIANAPOLIS – Birds are facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis. On Monday, Jan. 30, Indiana residents and concerned Audubon members and experts from across the state will “flock” together for Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse to meet with elected officials to advocate for protections for birds, other wildlife and Indiana’s precious natural resources.
Brave frigid temperatures and seek out treasures to win prizes at Artic Adventure at Switchyard Park

BLOOMINGTON – Brave February’s frigid temperatures like true arctic explorers, and puzzle out the clues throughout Switchyard Park during three epic scavenger hunts. During the event on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., participants will seek out “treasures” related to the winter season; find arctic animals; and solve riddles about structures and amenities that can be found in Switchyard Park.
Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department hiring seasonal employees

BLOOMINGTON – Looking for an outdoor job this summer? The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is hiring seasonal employees. Jobs range from outdoor maintenance and landscaping, summer day camps, lifeguards, maintenance and much more. The City of Bloomington is an equal opportunity employer.
Luke Tincher joins the DNR Division of Law Enforcement

INDIANA – Luke Tincher has joined the DNR Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Tincher will be assigned to Vermillion County. An Orange County native, Tincher graduated from Orleans High School....
INDems statement honoring Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chair Mike Schmuhl and Vice Chair Myla Eldridge. “As we begin Black History Month, the Indiana Democratic Party honors the countless contributions and sacrifices made...
Three ISP troopers graduate from K-9 Academy

INDIANA – Three troopers recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the training in December 2022. Trooper...
45th Annual Jasper Strassenfest is scheduled for August 3-6

JASPER – The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced the theme for the 45th Annual Jasper Strassenfest to be held August 3rd through the 6th in downtown Jasper. This year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. The theme was chosen to celebrate Jasper’s designation as the...
Selection Committee names finalists for Marion County judicial positions

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Judicial Selection Committee announced two panels of three nominees to fill two judicial vacancies. The Committee selected the following finalists for the vacancies created by the retirement of Judge Sheila A. Carlisle and Judge Steven R. Eichholtz:. For the vacancy created by the retirement...
Obituary: Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn

Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn, 93, of Bedford, formerly of Avon, Indiana, passed away on Saturday,. Born July 4, 1929, in Beech Grove, Indiana to Guy Albert and Mary Viola (Jackson) Dunn. He married Phyllis May Floyd on July 19, 1950, and she preceded him in death on November 10, 2002.
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler

Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler, 47, of Bedford passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 24, 2023. She was born in Bedford on February 27, 1975, to Stephen and Darlene Caraway, she was employed at. Walmart in Bedford and was a graduate of BNL High School. She will be missed...
Health Department closes nine Bloomington Subway restaurants

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Health Department closed nine Subway restaurants in Bloomington on Monday for operating without a valid license after the businesses changed ownership. According to Indiana code, a food license is not transferable so when a business changes hands new licenses are required. The Health Department...
Lady Jackets sectional matchup with North Knox postponed due to weather

Mitchell High School’s upcoming sectional matchup with North Knox, originally set for Wed. Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. has been postponed due to current weather conditions until the following evening, Thur. Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The game will still take place at Eastern Greene High School. Whoever wins...

