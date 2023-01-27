BEDFORD – The State of Indiana lost a prominent official on Saturday, Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn, 93, of Bedford, formerly of Avon, Indiana. Dunn spent the largest segment of his career working for the state of Indiana. He held positions on the State Board of Health, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Department of Public Works, and then the State Building Commissioner’s Office.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO