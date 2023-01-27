Read full article on original website
Science Sunday: Snowstorm in a Jar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There hasn’t been a snowstorm, or any snow really, across the Charlotte metro so far in 2023. So, let’s make our own!. This is a fun experiment to do with the kids at home, especially on a cloudy day. This is an easy, two-part science experiment and you may have these items at home already.
WCNC
National Weather Service begins the process of fixing radar outage
GREER, S.C. — Weeks after the weather radar first broke, repairs began today at the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, the local office that protects Charlotte and western North Carolina. Designed in the 1980s and constructed through the 90s, the radars monitoring the weather across the Carolinas are aging –...
kiss951.com
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
Inflation hits North Carolina ‘worse than expected.’ Here’s what that means for gas prices
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite data showing that inflation is dropping, more than half of North Carolina residents say rising prices are worse than they expected them to be this month. Post-pandemic inflation through December was 6.5%, which is about a half-percentage-point lower than it was in December 2022, but 53% of respondents to a […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina
North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Several buffet restaurants in North Carolina offer the ultimate in all-you-can-eat dining. If you are looking for an excellent place for a family meal, you may consider visiting one of these popular buffet restaurants.
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?
(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
NC families lose hundreds in SNAP benefits due to card skimmers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been over 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers stealing funds off of people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin Counties. Nearly a dozen were […]
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
North Carolina TANF Program for low-income households: Apply if your monthly income is less than $1,000
Living in North Carolina is a dream of many of us. This is because of its booming business environment, amazing landscapes, friendly people, and other perks. However, not everyone can buy a home and live comfortably with their family. This is primarily because of its relatively high unemployment and inflation rates.
obxtoday.com
Eligible North Carolinians encouraged to claim earned income tax credit on federal taxes to access full benefits
Governor Cooper joined the United States Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service in recognizing January 27 as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day to encourage eligible North Carolinians to claim the tax credit on their upcoming federal taxes. “North Carolina families should take a moment today to...
