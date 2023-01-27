Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The...
1470 WMBD
Wolfspeed to announce new electric vehicle chip plant in Germany – sources
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German chip supplier ZF and American chipmaker Wolfspeed Inc are expected to announce on Wednesday plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) chip plant in the Saarland region, according to three sources close to the matter. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck will...
1470 WMBD
VW’s Skoda Auto cuts production due to chip shortage – trade unions
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s Czech subsidiary Skoda Auto is cutting production this week due to chip shortages, trade unions at the carmaker said. Some shifts will be cancelled in the production of the Octavia, Enyaq, Fabia, Scala and Kamiq models, the unions said. “After optimistic first weeks of...
1470 WMBD
U.S. FAA adopts new safeguards after computer outage halted flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told lawmakers it had made a series of changes to prevent a repeat of a computer system outage that on Jan. 11 disrupted more than 11,000 U.S. flights. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen wrote in a letter dated Friday and seen...
1470 WMBD
Israel’s StoreDot partners with Circulor on supply chain tracking
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – StoreDot, an Israeli start-up developing fast-charging batteries, said on Tuesday it has partnered with UK start-up Circulor, which uses blockchain technology to map supply chains for companies pursuing greener, more sustainable production. StoreDot has begun using Circulor’s technology to track the origin and carbon emissions of...
1470 WMBD
Amazon illegally threatened NYC workers ahead of union votes, judge finds
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc illegally threatened to withhold raises and benefits from workers at two New York City warehouses if they voted to unionize, a judge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has ruled. In a decision issued on Monday, Administrative Law Judge Benjamin Green said Amazon supervisors...
1470 WMBD
U.S. FTC asks judge to pause Meta deal for VR company Within
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday asked a judge to put a hold on Meta Platforms Inc’s deal to buy virtual reality app maker Within Unlimited while the two sides await a decision from the court. The FTC sued the Facebook and Instagram owner in July...
1470 WMBD
United Airlines technicians vote to ratify new contract
(Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings Inc technicians ratified a two-year contract with the carrier that includes 16% to 23% wage increases, their union said on Monday. International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing around 8,200 United Airlines technicians said the two-year contract would provide for improved job security by adding five heavy maintenance lines in-house.
Comments / 0