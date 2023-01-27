ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Staffing shortages continue to put stress on area jails

By By ANDREW DEZIEL Guest Contributor
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

Facing the challenge of hiring for a strenuous job in the middle of a labor shortage, local correctional facilities have seen applications dry up, forcing them to pursue creative approaches to fulfill their responsibilities and staffing needs.

Just a few years ago, local jail administrators said they could count on dozens of applicants for vacant positions. Offering relatively generous compensation packages, job security and often rewarding work, a career at a local correctional facility had broad appeal.

Waseca County Jail Administrator Dan Mocol said that, when he started in his position, just putting an ad in the local newspaper could net 20 applicants. In Rice County, Jail Administrator Jake Marinenko said one posting could easily net 50 applicants.

Even now, both county jails are better off than many of their regional peers, with Waseca County keeping its jail fully staffed, while Rice County has just a handful of openings. However, keeping fully staffed requires much more effort than it used to.

In Steele County, Jail Administrator Anthony Buttera and his staff once sifted through dozens of applications before interviewing the most appealing candidates. Now, the shoe is often on the other foot, with multiple employers competing for one quality job applicant.

Job fairs and other outreach efforts are now a regular part of the schedule for local jail administrators. Thanks to the power of the internet, many job seekers are now far more familiar with the profession than they might have been in the past.

Even so, Mocol noted that misconceptions about the profession abound. While dramatized Hollywood portrayals may suggest an intense workday, much of a correctional officer’s daily job is decidedly mundane, focused on providing support to inmates who need it.

“It’s a lot about talking to people, de-escalating things, and helping to get through the court process,” he said. “People see a lot of things on TV where it’s a lot more action packed and it scares them off.”

The hiring crunch takes place, not only as Baby Boomers move into their golden years, but also in the context of the “Great Resignation.” In 2021 alone, 47 million people quit their jobs, with many citing burnout and a desire for higher wages and a more flexible work environment.

Buttera said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the explosion of work-from-home opportunities, many employees with the county and elsewhere have reconsidered their jobs and overall career path, giving extra thought to work-life balance.

The result has been even greater than normal ongoing turnover among local jail staff, which is hard in a field where the complexity of casework and challenges has increased to the point where it can now take two to three months to properly train staff.

“People have been leaving faster than we can recruit and bring on new employees,” said Marinenko.

At times, Buttera said that Steele County’s jail has been under staffed by up to one-third. Such severe staff shortages have only increased the workload of remaining staff, though that has provided ample opportunities for overtime pay and career advancement as well. The jail also had to completely close off one of it's three pods in 2021 because of the staffing issues, which has resulted in a permanent change for the detention center layout.

Even in Rice County’s jail, which Marinenko said has remained close to fully staffed, jail sergeants and even Marinenko himself have covered correctional officer shifts in order to ease the burden on correctional officers and meet minimum staffing requirements.

Though being a correctional officer may bring its stressors, especially at a time of such workplace turnover, the occupation remains highly recommended by many current and former officers. Even as ever greater emphasis is placed on online job search sites, it’s been traditional word of mouth advertising that has enabled local jails to meet their needs.

“Our biggest saving grace has really been word of mouth advertising through our correctional staff,” he said.

