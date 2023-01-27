ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ethereum Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has fallen 3.05% to $1,579.33. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $1,615.32 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past...
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $7,516 (9,999 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $7,516, which is 3.57x the current floor price of 1.329 Ethereum ETH/USD ($7,516 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Benzinga

10 Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2023 - Top Tokens Under $1

--News Direct-- In simple terms, a penny cryptocurrency is a digital token that trades for less than $1. Some investors are attracted to penny cryptocurrencies not only for their entry low price but also for the growth potential on offer. In this guide, we reveal the 10 best penny crypto...
Benzinga

Peloton To See Subdued Demand In Q2, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON with a price target of $9.00. The analyst expects 2QF23 to show a small gain in connected fitness subscribers to 3 million versus the September quarter of 2.97 million. The analyst...
Benzinga

Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Benzinga

Why Whirlpool Stock Is Riding A Wave Higher After Hours

Whirlpool Corp WHR shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings results and said it's well positioned for 2023. What Happened: Whirlpool reported fourth-quarter revenue of $5.06 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $5.09 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Benzinga

Insiders Buying Adamas One And 1 Other Penny Stock

The Nasdaq recorded gains for the fourth week in a row. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look...
Benzinga

Celsius Network's Rebranding Plan Sparks Outrage In Crypto Community

Amid the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, Celsius Network CEL/USD has announced a plan to rebrand as a publicly traded recovery corporation. The crypto lender's lawyers stated that if the plan is approved, creditors with assets above an unspecified threshold would receive the Asset Share Token (AST), which would reflect the value of their assets.
Benzinga

Party Like It's 1999: The Nasdaq Is Back With A Bang, Will 2023 Unfold The Same Way?

In January 1999, investors partied to the tune of skyrocketing tech stocks, 24 years later, investors are doing the same. What Happened: The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, had its best year ever at the turn of the millennium, giving investors 101.95% returns over the course of the year before the bubble burst in 2000, decimating the profits investors lapped up the year before.
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why NXP Semiconductors Stock Is Sliding

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: NXP said fourth-quarter revenue was up 9% year-over-year to $3.31 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.3 billion, according to consensus estimates from Benzinga Pro. The chip company said full-year 2023 revenue increased across all of its focus end-markets.
Benzinga

Exclusive: Shop Weed In A New Dimension, Earn NFTs & Rewards – WEEDAR Raises $1.5M To Upgrade Its AR

WEEDAR, a distribution ecosystem that mixes augmented reality (AR) – powered shopping and loyalty programs for cannabis brands, raised $1.5 million in a seed round. This funding was led by an anonymous private investor, bringing the company’s total fundraising to $2.3 million. The company plans to use these funds to expand and improve the existing feature set, and scale marketing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy