Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Water main break closes Sunnyside Ave. in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A water main broke Wednesday morning forcing the closure of a section of Sunnyside Ave. in southeast Fresno. The break was reported around 6:15 a.m. near Jensen Ave. The city of Fresno has shut off the water and crews are working to repair the break.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Procession held for fallen Selma police officer at CRMC

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A procession took place Tuesday evening for the Selma police officer who was shot and killed. The Selma Police Department says the officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine Street. He approached the suspect and was shot several times.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Selma identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the person they say is responsible for the killing of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday. They say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma shot and killed Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. around 11:45 a.m. Homicide detectives Dixon into the...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

FCSO: Selma suspect is a convicted felon with prior drug, armed robbery charges

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said in a press conference Tuesday that Deputies have detained the 23-year-old suspected gunman that shot a Selma police officer several times. That officer later died at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. After the shooting, detectives said the suspect...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Wounded officer dies at CRMC following shooting in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning following a report of a suspicious person. According to Selma Police, Officer Gonzalo Carrasco was flagged down around 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pine Street. That’s when Officer Carrasco contacted the suspicious person...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Selma police officer killed in the line of duty identified

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Selma Police Department released the name of the officer killed in the line of duty on Tuesday. Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed around 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pine Street. They say Carrasco served with the Selma...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Waymon Dulce McCombs

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Waymon Dulce McCombs. Waymon McCombs is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 60-year-old McCombs is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has white hair and brown eyes. If you know where Waymon McCombs is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

15-year-old arrested after shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out around 3:29 p.m. to the area of Erie Avenue and Brookdale Drive for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they say they found a juvenile...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Commercial building destroyed by fire near Manchester Center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A commercial building caught on fire near the Manchester Center at Shields and Blackstone Avenues in Fresno early Monday morning. The Fresno Fire Department fire crews received a call around midnight about a fire at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields near the Hwy. 41 southbound on-ramp.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police officer shot in Selma has died, suspect in custody

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Update: The Selma Police Department has confirmed the officer involved in Tuesday's shooting has died from his injuries after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Eric White Elementary School was locked down Tuesday morning following an officer-involved shooting. Shots were fired on Pine Street...
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Driver Arrested For Suspected DUI After Crashing Into Hydrant, Power Pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA

