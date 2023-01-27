ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
The Hill

US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025

A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in…
Top Speed

'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?

Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Ars Technica

General Motors is investigating small EV “party” trucks

After years of insisting that truck buyers are demanding larger and larger vehicles, automakers have seen the light and understand that many people want smaller, more efficient pickups. Maybe. Hot on the heels of the explosive sales of the Ford Maverick and the relatively good sales of the Hyundai Santa...
