Tyson Foods donates protein, funds, to local groups

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Friday that the business has donated more than 18 million pounds of protein to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations.

According to a news release from Tyson Foods, the plant, along with the Tyson corporate office, donated a combined $279,158 to local organizations in 2022. Other donation highlights over 2022 also included:

Sponsored United Way of Amarillo and Canyon through a $15,000 grant;

39,900 pounds of protein donated to local food pantries;

1,600 pounds of protein donated to Power Church of Amarillo.

“We strive to improve the quality of life for our team members, their families, and the communities where we operate,” Tim Grailer, the senior director of business operations for Tyson Foods, said in the release. “It’s a responsibility we take seriously every day of the year.”

Officials said in the release that nationwide, nearly 10 million pounds of protein went to Feeding America, the hunger relief partner of Tyson Foods and an organization that serves 200 food banks and 60,000 partner agencies across the country.

“Inflation and higher costs of food and other necessities continues to affect people’s ability to make ends meet,” Joe Weeden, the senior director of commodity foods for Feeding America, said in the release. “We’re grateful for the generous protein and fund contributions from Tyson Foods which will help provide communities with the nutrition needed this season and beyond.”