Read full article on original website
Related
cruiseaddicts.com
UnCruise Adventures Provides Front Row Seats for 2024 Total Eclipse Adventure Cruise
Today, UnCruise Adventures announced it has opened bookings for a dedicated Baja California Eclipse Cruise departing April 6th, 2024. This one-time sailing will offer perfectly positioned viewing for guests off the coast of Mazatlán with only 66 available cabins. The 7-night adventure cruise offers the ultimate way to experience the natural wonder of the total solar eclipse while exploring the picturesque waters of Baja, California, Mexico. Reservations are currently open, and the cruise lines’ WAVE season savings can be applied to reserve individual cabins and groups.
cruiseaddicts.com
Seabourn Pursuit Offering Seven New Itineraries
Seabourn, is making a splash with its second purpose-built expedition vessel Seabourn Pursuit, which will enter service on August 12, 2023 with a series of seven new pre-inaugural sailings to the Mediterranean, Transatlantic and Caribbean. Now on sale, these new voyages will provide guests with the opportunity to experience ultra-luxury...
cruiseaddicts.com
Your Best Cruise Value, Not Always The Lowest Price
Those new to cruise vacations are often impressed by the extraordinary value they find on board any ship of any cruise line. That initial comparison to other modes of travel experienced in the past is easy to make. On land, they pay for transportation from place to place, accommodations at each destination as well as dining, entertainment and more.
Comments / 0