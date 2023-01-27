Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
okcfox.com
Comedian Rickey Smiley announces passing of his son Brandon
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley announced the death of his son Brandon on Instagram Sunday. Brandon was also a comedian and he was 32 when he passed. Rickey didn't go into the specifics of his son's death but asked for prayers for Brandon's mother,...
Comments / 0