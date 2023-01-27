Read full article on original website
Maxie
5d ago
The red states are becoming more fascist and authoritarian everyday! I never thought I would see the day this country would be half fascist!
Elyce
5d ago
So the Republicans are even tired of the Freedom Caucus in SC. They really have costs the Republican Party losses across the Nation, and create chaos.
Evelyn Doring
5d ago
So now Republicans in South Carolina are booting OTHER Republicans in South Carolina?? AND calling each other rinos?oh my gawd... so the minority crazies in that state is declaring war on ALL the others in their own party. Crazy days we live in
Related
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
McConnell tosses debt ceiling hot potato to Biden, McCarthy: ‘That’s where a solution lies’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that only House Speaker McCarthy and President Biden are in a position to negotiate a debt ceiling fix.
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.
Washington Examiner
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says she can stop Trump from forming third party: Report
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is promoting herself to lead the committee for the next two years, arguing she is best positioned to stop former President Donald Trump from creating a third party should he lose the GOP primary election and split the party's electorate. McDaniel reportedly made the...
Washington Examiner
Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report
An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
CNN commentator ripped for tying DeSantis’ rejection of African Studies course to Memphis police killing
CNN commentator and former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., was criticized for linking racism and DeSantis-endorsed public school policy to the killing of Tyre Nichols.
Republicans messed up by boycotting the January 6 committee. Democrats vow not to make the same mistake.
After the GOP move to boycott the Jan. 6 panel was widely seen as a tactical error, Democrats have vowed to seat members on all new select committees.
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Democratic House leader Jeffries says Trump running 'low-energy' campaign for president
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said presidential candidate Donald Trump is running a "low-energy campaign" after announcing his third bid for the White House in November.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump's VP Nominee for This Reason: Conway
Greene's ascent within the GOP may be a stepping stone to bigger aspirations in the years to come.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Kevin McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he would not mind if Democrat Hakeem Jeffries were to win the speakership in a plurality vote due to the stalemate over McCarthy's bid.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
'We've seen the corruption': House GOP aims to end career politics with vote on term limits for Congress
Republicans are renewing their push for Congressional term limits after taking a majority in the House this month, vowing to end career politics in Washington.
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Swalwell, Democrats fear Republican will shoot up Congress: 'We could have a workplace violent event'
Democrats like Eric Swalwell expressed concern that Republican colleagues will shoot up Congress if they have an opportunity now that metal detectors are gone.
Whoopi Goldberg asks if 'we need to see White people get beat up' to see change, then quickly clarifies
Whoopi Goldberg asked during "The View" on Monday if "we need to see white people get beat up" to see police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols.
DeSantis responds to Trump criticism, says 'verdict has been rendered by' Florida voters
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former President Trump's latest series of complaints about his governorship, pointing to his own landslide re-election.
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
