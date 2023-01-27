ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Maxie
5d ago

The red states are becoming more fascist and authoritarian everyday! I never thought I would see the day this country would be half fascist!

Elyce
5d ago

So the Republicans are even tired of the Freedom Caucus in SC. They really have costs the Republican Party losses across the Nation, and create chaos.

Evelyn Doring
5d ago

So now Republicans in South Carolina are booting OTHER Republicans in South Carolina?? AND calling each other rinos?oh my gawd... so the minority crazies in that state is declaring war on ALL the others in their own party. Crazy days we live in

