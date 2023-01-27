I haven't seen the video, and am perfectly aware that some police are capable of terrible misdeeds. Prayers need to be sent to both family and the officers that uphold the law despite the tarnish
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Liquor thieves wanted by Baker Police
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
Boutte man booked with 23 burglary-related counts in St. Charles Parish
EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House
Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says
EBR Parish coroner’s office already investigating over 20 overdose deaths for 2023
Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Tickfaw man accused of molestation of a juvenile, police currently searching for him
Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire
‘Operation Valentine’ bringing cards to BR veterans, soldiers overseas
LPSO deputies searching for missing teen
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
Several squirrel monkeys stolen in Zoosiana burglary
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 8