Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Bryan Sets the Record Straight on His ‘Absurd’ Dustin Lynch Comments at Crash My Playa
After some fans were offended by Luke Bryan's onstage banter during the final night of his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday (Jan. 22), the singer hopped on social media to address their concerns and clear up any misunderstanding. It all started when Bryan was onstage warming up the crowd...
Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs will help represent the best of country and Americana music at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The two talents are among this year's list of performers revealed early this morning (Jan. 25). Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award winner, is up for an impressive seven nominations,...
Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork
Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
The Chicks’ ‘Wide Open Spaces’ Tracks, Ranked
The Chicks' major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, turns 25 on Jan. 27, 2023. Formed in 1989 by Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (these days, they're Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer), the band known as the Dixie Chicks until the summer of 2020 released three albums as an independent band, in 1990, 1992 and 1993, before signing a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville, then an official record deal with Sony's newly revived Monument Records imprint.
Morgan Wallen Announces Massive New ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album
Morgan Wallen's third album is even bigger than his second. The singer announced One Thing at a Time on Monday (Jan. 30). The 36-song project is packed with collaborations and personal nods to his story. One Thing at a Time (due March 3) is Wallen's first studio album since Dangerous:...
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]
Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Lainey Wilson Among the Honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
On the heels of a massive 2022, Lainey Wilson is scheduled to receive another massive accolade. She's among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 1, 2023. Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award during the show. The category celebrates female artists...
Miranda Lambert, the Chicks + More Line Up for Willie Nelson’s All-Star 90th Birthday
Willie Nelson turns 90 years old in 2023, and to celebrate, he'll be the guest of honor at an all-star, two-day birthday concert. The event takes place April 29 (which is Nelson's actual birthday) and April 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Dubbed Long Story Short: Willie Nelson...
Chapel Hart Live Out Their ‘Glory Days’ in Freewheeling New Song [Listen]
America's Got Talent stars-turned-rising-country-trio Chapel Hart deliver a new dose of joy, perspective and freedom with "Glory Days," a new song that soaks up every second of the good times. An uptempo beat peppered by a harmonized refrain of "ooh"s sets the tone for this sunny track, which delves into...
Top 10 Lucinda Williams Songs
The phrase "patience is a virtue" certainly applies to Lucinda Williams' career. The Louisiana native released her first album in 1979 (Ramblin'), but she didn't find widespread success until she released her self-titled 1988 album. In turn, Lucinda Williams featured "Passionate Kisses," which hit it big in 1993, once Mary...
Carly Pearce Kinda Wishes She Could Go Through a Divorce for Every Album
Carly Pearce didn't have to search very far for inspiration for her last album, 29: Written in Stone. Once she decided to be vulnerable about experiencing divorce at the age of 29, the songs came like a flood. Although it was a heartbreaking chapter and one that has caused her...
54 Years Ago: ‘The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour’ Debuts on CBS
Back when variety television shows were all the rage, few came out of central casting quite like Glen Campbell. His musical appeal and down-home personality crossed genre and generation gaps without compromise, pleasing fans of such varied talents as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Andy Williams. Toss in the success of the Grammy-winning album Wichita Lineman and Campbell’s film debut alongside John Wayne in True Grit, and an Arkansas farm boy made fiscal sense in 1969 as a prime-time television star.
Remember When the Chicks Released Their Debut Album?
The Chicks were well into their musical career by the time they released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, on Jan. 27, 1998. The band had started out as a four-piece in 1989, when Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer) got together. But by the time they signed their record deal with Sony Music Nashville's Monument Records, Lynch and Macy were gone, and spitfire singer Natalie Maines was heading up the group, then called the Dixie Chicks, as a trio.
Jake Owen’s ‘My Boots Miss Yours’ Is a Fun Love Song [Listen]
Jake Owen is back with new music, debuting the free-wheeling and fun love song, "My Boots Miss Yours," on Friday, Jan. 27. The song was written by Blake Bollinger, Brad Clawson and Brett Sheroky, and it finds Owen telling a sweet love story — from the perspective of his Lucchese cowboy boots.
Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
Hailey Whitters’ Country Charm Shines on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Hailey Whitters brought her Midwestern charm to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) for her anticipated late-night television debut. Decked in a vintage turquoise mini-dress, the bubbly singer took the stage to perform “Everything She Ain’t,” her fast-rising debut country radio single. “The whiskey in...
Ingrid Andress Revels in True Love in New Song ‘Feel Like This’ [Listen]
Not everyone begins a love song singing about manipulation and emotional abuse, but Ingrid Andress is setting the stage for a beautiful redemption in "Feel Like This." "It's crazy how manipulation feels like / A soft blanket holding you tight / And every night, sleeping next to someone's / Just as warm as the gaslight," she begins the song.
Shantaia Rides Away From Heartbreak In Cinematic ‘Know You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Canadian country artist Shantaia's undeniable vocal talents have helped her build an ever-growing fan base and even earned her spots opening for major artists like Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd, and Chris Lane. When it came time to create a music video for her stunning track "Know You," the gifted singer-songwriter...
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0