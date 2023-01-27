Read full article on original website
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This Weekend
A rally was held this weekend in Austin where Governor Greg Abbott joined. The governor was there to support anti-abortionists at the 2023 Texas Rally For Life. The rally was also held on the 50th Anniversary of the Supreme Cort decision when Roe Vs. Wade was passed on January 28, 1973.
Gov. Abbott to abortion opponents: “All of you are life savers”
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday thanked hundreds of anti-abortion advocates who gathered in Austin to celebrate both last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the near total abortion ban that exists now in Texas.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
New poll shows Texans' faith in democracy and public education is declining
More than two years since a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, a new survey released Friday found that fewer Texans are certain democracy is the best form of government. The survey, conducted by the nonprofit Texas Lyceum, found that —...
Abbott Announces $105.5 Million For School Safety, Most Goes To Shields For Officers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, et. al, have announced an additional $105.5 million dollars for school safety, to include mental health initiatives, according to a press release from the Governor's office. Nearly half of the funds are for shields for law enforcement officers. And Texas AFT, a...
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
As fracking increases in the Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny
This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
Texas Gov. Abbott's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low. Do You Approve Of His Performance?
The latest poll by Texas Lyceum reveals a lot of pessimism from Texans. The poll asked Texans a range of questions and found Texans are "concerned about the economy, less confident that democracy is the best form of government, and pessimistic about the direction of the country."
Groups protest proposal to block some foreign citizens from buying property in Texas
People gathered in downtown Dallas on Sunday to protest two bills filed in the Texas State Senate. The measures, if passed, would block citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting
Given the stiff headwinds to getting any expansion in gambling passed, sports betting and casino advocates may be competing against each other, rather than working in tandem.
6 Types Of People Who Move To Texas & These Tell-Tale Signs Tell You How To Spot Them
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Recent reports show that thousands of people moved to Texas this past year, and the massive influx of new Texans is not going away any time soon.
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states
(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
WBAP Morning News: Overwhelming Majority Of Texans Favor Casino Gambling
A new poll shows 75% of Texans support a constitutional amendment to allow casino gambling in Texas. Would you vote for gambling in Texas?
75% Of Texans Agree On This Legislation, But Passage Is Doubtful
When it comes to policies and different pieces of legislation that are being debated by Texas lawmakers, it is pretty rare when that a poll shows 75% of Texans support an issue. Even more surprising when the issue is something that some Republican leaders have been hostile or completely opposed to in the past.
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
The state has released precinct-level results for all 254 counties in Texas in the 2022 gubernatorial election.
8 Surefire Ways to Tick off a Texan
With exception of a couple radio jobs in other states, I've always lived in Texas. Born and raised in the Panhandle, I'm proud to be a Texan. The Lone Star State has its own swagger and its own style. People from other states just don't get it. Their assumptions can really get aggravating, especially to a native Texan.
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
