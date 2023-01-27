ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Related
KSAT 12

Gov. Abbott to abortion opponents: “All of you are life savers”

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday thanked hundreds of anti-abortion advocates who gathered in Austin to celebrate both last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the near total abortion ban that exists now in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
Grist

As fracking increases in the Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny

This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
KENS 5

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
The Center Square

Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states

(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

75% Of Texans Agree On This Legislation, But Passage Is Doubtful

When it comes to policies and different pieces of legislation that are being debated by Texas lawmakers, it is pretty rare when that a poll shows 75% of Texans support an issue. Even more surprising when the issue is something that some Republican leaders have been hostile or completely opposed to in the past.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

8 Surefire Ways to Tick off a Texan

With exception of a couple radio jobs in other states, I've always lived in Texas. Born and raised in the Panhandle, I'm proud to be a Texan. The Lone Star State has its own swagger and its own style. People from other states just don't get it. Their assumptions can really get aggravating, especially to a native Texan.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy