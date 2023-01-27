When it comes to high-performance ICE-based pickups, GM’s crosstown rivals, Stellantis and Ford, both have something on the docket, with Stellantis offering the Ram TRX, and Ford offering the F-150 Raptor R. Meanwhile, GMC has yet to step up with a rival of its own in this space, and according to GMC exec Duncan Aldred, it looks like that isn’t changing anytime soon.

