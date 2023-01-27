Read full article on original website
99 Percent Of Chevy Silverado 1500 Sales In December 2022 Consisted Of Refreshed Units
The light-duty Chevy Silverado 1500 got a full refresh for the 2022 model year, with the updated pickup making its debut in September of the 2021 calendar year. However, prior to the arrival of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, GM also offered the pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Now, however, it looks like practically all pre-refresh models have been sold and delivered.
2024 Chevy Corvette Z06 GT3.R Officially Revealed
Though the 2023 racing season is just around the corner, The Bow Tie brand is already looking toward the 2024 season, unveiling the all-new turnkey Chevy Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car ahead of its competition debut next year. The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R just made its public debut at Daytona...
2024 Chevy Silverado HD LTZ In Red Hot: Live Photo Gallery
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD lineup is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh, featuring many updates and upgrades to the truck’s exterior, interior, powertrain, and capabilities. After getting our first look at the 2024 Silverado HD High Country on public roads, we’re now checking out the refreshed 2024 Silverado HD in the LTZ trim level in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
Chevy Trailblazer Is Brand’s Fastest Turning Nameplate Behind Corvette In January 2023
National U.S. inventory for the Chevy Trailblazer amounted to 2,254 units on the ground at dealerships in the beginning of January 2023, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter. The subcompact unibody crossover was running at 11 days supply at the time. This means Chevy Trailblazers are...
Chevy Blazer Running At 17 Days Supply In January 2023
National U.S. inventory for the Chevy Blazer was running at a 17 days supply at the beginning of January 2023, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter. Dealerships across the country had approximately 3,900 units on the ground with 5,700 additional units in transit. In practical terms,...
2023 Chevy Camaro With 3.6L V6 Engine Under Constraint
GM offers an optional engine upgrade for the 2023 Chevy Camaro, with buyers of the 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trim levels having the option to choose the naturally-aspirated GM 3.6L V6 LGX in place of the standard turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG engine. Now, GM Authority has learned that Camaro units equipped with the LGX engine are under heavy constraint, with the 3LT trim under extreme constraint.
Electric vehicles more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at end of 2022: consulting firm
It was cheaper to fuel a gas-powered car for 100 miles than it was to charge a comparable electric vehicle in late 2022, according to Anderson Economic Group.
2024 Corvette E-Ray Details Explained In ‘Expert Sessions’ Video
GM officially unveiled the new 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray a little over a week ago, pulling the sheets on the first-ever hybrid-electric, all-wheel-drive production Corvette ever made. Now, we’re taking a look at the following Corvette Expert Sessions video, which pours over some of the big-ticket items that make the C8 Corvette E-Ray so special.
2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Midnight Steel Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
No Ram TRX, Ford F-150 Raptor R Rival Planned For GMC
When it comes to high-performance ICE-based pickups, GM’s crosstown rivals, Stellantis and Ford, both have something on the docket, with Stellantis offering the Ram TRX, and Ford offering the F-150 Raptor R. Meanwhile, GMC has yet to step up with a rival of its own in this space, and according to GMC exec Duncan Aldred, it looks like that isn’t changing anytime soon.
Should you warm your car up in the winter before driving? I spoke with more than 30 mechanics and couldn't get a straight answer.
I called half a dozen mechanics across half a dozen states and got recommendations that ranged from 0 seconds to 10 minutes.
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV Production Will End
Production of the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV, GM’s entry-level electric vehicles, is currently scheduled to end late in the calendar year, GM Authority has learned. According to sources close to the matter, production of the 2023 Bolt EV and 2023 Bolt EUV will cease...
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Cadillac CT5 discount offers up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing the 2022 Cadillac CT5 and 2022 Cadillac CT5-V, along with the 2023 Cadillac CT5 and 2023 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the...
GMC Hummer EV SUV Production Starts Today
General Motors unveiled the all-new GMC Hummer EV SUV in April of the 2021 calendar year, introducing a fresh utility vehicle body style for the all-electric off-roader. Now, production of the GMC Hummer EV SUV is getting underway at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan, while customers will start receiving their vehicles near the end of Q1 2023.
Cadillac CT4 Sales Drop To Fifth Place In Segment During Q4 2022
Cadillac CT4 sales increased significantly in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 2,180 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 56 percent compared to 1,396 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year,...
More than 7,500 migrants approved to come to the US under new program, data shows
More than 7,500 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti have been approved to come to the United States under a program set up by the Biden administration earlier this month, which administration officials have cited as contributing to a drop in border crossings, according to data obtained by CNN.
GM Files To Trademark Turbomax As Potential Engine Family Name
GM has filed to trademark the Turbomax name, GM Authority has learned. The trademark may be used as a new engine family name. The trademark was filed on January 24th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and is assigned serial number 97766047. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Engines for motor land vehicles.”
GM Stock Value Jumps 7 Percent During Week Of January 23 – January 27, 2023
The value of GM stock was up during the week of January 23rd to January 27th, 2023, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $37.95 per share, representing an increase of $2.60 per share, or 7.36 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $35.35.
2024 GMC Sierra HD SLT In Cardinal Red: Live Photo Gallery
The GMC Sierra HD lineup is poised to receive a mid-cycle refresh for the upcoming 2024 model year, featuring various enhancements to the exterior, interior, and drivetrain. We recently captured a 2024 GMC Sierra HD unit in SLT trim undergoing testing, so let’s take a look at this example in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
