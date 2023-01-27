Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Related
ABC6.com
Hundreds pay respects at funeral of former South Kingstown police chief
KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The funeral for former South Kingstown Police Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. took place Monday morning. The funeral took place at the Christ the King Church in Kingston. First responders, family and friends came to pay their respects. Vespia led a 57 year career in law...
ABC6.com
Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
ABC6.com
After nearly a month of searching, North Kingstown hires interim superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Almost a month after North Kingstown’s interim superintendent is resigned, the district has found a temporary replacement. “The North Kingstown School Committee is pleased to announce that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools,” wrote Dr. Erin Earle, North Kingstown School Committee chair.
ABC6.com
East Providence Mayor offers reward for information on dog’s death
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence’s Mayor Bob DaSilva announced Monday the city will be raising money as a reward for information on a dog’s “suspicious” death. Last week, a Lakeside Avenue resident told police that his Husky, Niko, got loose. Police said that...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is one of the famous art-friendly cities not only in Rhode Island but also throughout the whole country. Its vast variety of art galleries, museums, and festivals is outstanding. When it comes to nature exploration, this city also has many attractions to offer to outdoor enthusiasts. But historically, Pawtucket...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
ABC6.com
BLM RI PAC to host candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A candlelight vigil will be held in memory of Tyre Nichols on Monday in Providence. The vigil follows the brutal and fatal beating of Nichols at the hands of five former Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. It will be hosted by The Black Lives...
Heroux gives tour of Ash Street Jail after proposing closure
Newly-elected Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux pitched to lawmakers his plan to close the oldest-running prison in the United States.
Fall River Church Vandalism Reminder of Urgent Need for Mental Health Support
A Fall River church was the target of a vandal last week. Someone walked into Good Shepherd Parish,1598 South Main St., in broad daylight and apparently smashed a statue of the baby Jesus and poured bleach over a statue of the Blessed Mother. The next day, Fall River Police released surveillance images of a suspect.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County lawmaker refiles previously rejected bill on postpartum depression days before Duxbury tragedy
A Bristol County lawmaker has made multiple attempts, one just days ago, to revive a bill she brought to Beacon Hill concerning postpartum depression. Carole Fiola, who is a state rep for the 6th Bristol District that covers parts of Fall River and Freetown, is the lead sponsor on a bill that has been rejected multiple times and she hopes a recent tragedy will shine more light on the issue and get the legislation passed.
ABC6.com
Major infrastructure projects on tap for 2023 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Big infrastructure changes are coming to New Bedford in 2023, both by land and by sea. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority South Coast Rail is projected to open before the end of the year, with inbound service to Boston, and the Vineyard Wind project’s progress will become more visible.
ABC6.com
Man, 30, shot in leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said a 30-year-old man shot in the leg in Providence Sunday morning. The shooting happened at just before 3 a.m. at a home on Wisdom Avenue. After being shot in the leg, Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez said the 30-year-old drove himself to Roger Williams Medical Center.
Ex-Fairhaven Police Officer Wins Alcoholism Discrimination Lawsuit
FAIRHAVEN — A former Fairhaven cop who sued the town and two town officials after they claimed he was fired for being drunk on the job has won a discrimination case. On Friday, Jan. 27, a superior court jury awarded Jonathan Alves over $800,000 for lost compensation and other damages due to his termination in 2016, for what town officials said was a pattern of poor behavior but what he argued was discrimination.
GoLocalProv
Providence: The Capital of Litter
Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
mybackyardnews.com
FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND
Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: McKee Administration Looking to Return Central Falls Schools Back to Central Falls
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee sent a subtle message in his State of the State about the future of the two school systems that the state runs. “The state has intervened in two local school districts. One for too long and one for not long enough to get the job done,” said McKee.
GoLocalProv
Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan
In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
fallriverreporter.com
February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park
All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
ABC6.com
Mount Pleasant High School assistant principal asks for staff to make donations to student’s ‘coyote’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Public School District is investigating an email sent to Mount Pleasant High School employees. The assistant principal at the high school sent an email Thursday night asking staff to help a student who they said came to the U.S. illegally. Several people took...
GoLocalProv
Juvenile Shot in Providence
A juvenile was shot in Providence overnight. According to police, the victim is a 15-year-old male. Police say the shooting occurred while the victim was walking on Florence Street in Olneyville, shortly after 11 PM on Saturday. The victim went to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment. Police tell GoLocal...
Comments / 0