Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

After nearly a month of searching, North Kingstown hires interim superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Almost a month after North Kingstown’s interim superintendent is resigned, the district has found a temporary replacement. “The North Kingstown School Committee is pleased to announce that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools,” wrote Dr. Erin Earle, North Kingstown School Committee chair.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is one of the famous art-friendly cities not only in Rhode Island but also throughout the whole country. Its vast variety of art galleries, museums, and festivals is outstanding. When it comes to nature exploration, this city also has many attractions to offer to outdoor enthusiasts. But historically, Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

BLM RI PAC to host candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A candlelight vigil will be held in memory of Tyre Nichols on Monday in Providence. The vigil follows the brutal and fatal beating of Nichols at the hands of five former Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. It will be hosted by The Black Lives...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County lawmaker refiles previously rejected bill on postpartum depression days before Duxbury tragedy

A Bristol County lawmaker has made multiple attempts, one just days ago, to revive a bill she brought to Beacon Hill concerning postpartum depression. Carole Fiola, who is a state rep for the 6th Bristol District that covers parts of Fall River and Freetown, is the lead sponsor on a bill that has been rejected multiple times and she hopes a recent tragedy will shine more light on the issue and get the legislation passed.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Major infrastructure projects on tap for 2023 in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Big infrastructure changes are coming to New Bedford in 2023, both by land and by sea. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority South Coast Rail is projected to open before the end of the year, with inbound service to Boston, and the Vineyard Wind project’s progress will become more visible.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 30, shot in leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said a 30-year-old man shot in the leg in Providence Sunday morning. The shooting happened at just before 3 a.m. at a home on Wisdom Avenue. After being shot in the leg, Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez said the 30-year-old drove himself to Roger Williams Medical Center.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Ex-Fairhaven Police Officer Wins Alcoholism Discrimination Lawsuit

FAIRHAVEN — A former Fairhaven cop who sued the town and two town officials after they claimed he was fired for being drunk on the job has won a discrimination case. On Friday, Jan. 27, a superior court jury awarded Jonathan Alves over $800,000 for lost compensation and other damages due to his termination in 2016, for what town officials said was a pattern of poor behavior but what he argued was discrimination.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence: The Capital of Litter

Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan

In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Juvenile Shot in Providence

A juvenile was shot in Providence overnight. According to police, the victim is a 15-year-old male. Police say the shooting occurred while the victim was walking on Florence Street in Olneyville, shortly after 11 PM on Saturday. The victim went to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment. Police tell GoLocal...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

