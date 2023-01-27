ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County Police Academy’s 28th basic class ‘stand ready’ to serve in their respective communities

The Mercer County Police Academy has graduated its 28th basic class of 44 cadets. An audience of several hundred family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around state saw the cadets receive graduation certificates to officially make them police officers during a commencement held in the gymnasium at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) on Jan. 27, according to a press release through Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident

TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Street Shooting Claims 29-Year-Old's Life

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old city man killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on Clinton Avenue. Police found Boubacar Doukoure in a Clinton Avenue parking lot at 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, bleeding and unconscious, according to a brief statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Doukoure was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m. His identify was made public on Friday. Witnesses told police they reportedly heard more than a dozen, rapid-fire gunshots erupt in their neighborhood. It remains unclear if Doukoure was the target or an unfortunate bystander. No arrests have been...
NEWARK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two

UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Near Newark Bay: Prosecutor

A man's body was found Friday, Jan. 27 off the Hudson County shoreline, authorities announced. The discovery was made on the shoreline of Newark Bay near the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, and pronounced dead around 3 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The Cause...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vehicle Strikes Tree, Flips Onto Its Roof, at W. Inman and Harvard in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department.  One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel.  The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
Shore News Network

Drug dealer caught with 150 bricks of heroin at Robbinsville warehouse parking lot

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – Police in Robbinsville made a large drug bust on Thursday outside a large warehouse inside the Matrix Business Park on New Cayton Way. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reports that a month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the county led to one arrest and the seizure of $25,000 in heroin. As a result of information obtained during the investigation, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Robbinsville Township Police Department initiated surveillance of a warehouse parking lot on New Cayton Way in Robbinsville on Thursday, January 26. At approximately The post Drug dealer caught with 150 bricks of heroin at Robbinsville warehouse parking lot appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting

A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT

On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
WOODBURY, NJ
