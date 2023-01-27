Read full article on original website
Mercer County Police Academy’s 28th basic class ‘stand ready’ to serve in their respective communities
The Mercer County Police Academy has graduated its 28th basic class of 44 cadets. An audience of several hundred family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around state saw the cadets receive graduation certificates to officially make them police officers during a commencement held in the gymnasium at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) on Jan. 27, according to a press release through Mercer County.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident
TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Teen Fired Flare Gun During Altercation at Elementary School
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a 15-year-old is facing charges after firing a flare gun at another teen during an altercation at an elementary school. The incident happened Friday afternoon just before 4:00 at Holly Glen Elementary School on North Main Street in Williamstown. Officers responded to the...
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Newark Street Shooting Claims 29-Year-Old's Life
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old city man killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on Clinton Avenue. Police found Boubacar Doukoure in a Clinton Avenue parking lot at 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, bleeding and unconscious, according to a brief statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Doukoure was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m. His identify was made public on Friday. Witnesses told police they reportedly heard more than a dozen, rapid-fire gunshots erupt in their neighborhood. It remains unclear if Doukoure was the target or an unfortunate bystander. No arrests have been...
Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two
UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
Body Found Near Newark Bay: Prosecutor
A man's body was found Friday, Jan. 27 off the Hudson County shoreline, authorities announced. The discovery was made on the shoreline of Newark Bay near the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, and pronounced dead around 3 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The Cause...
Vehicle Strikes Tree, Flips Onto Its Roof, at W. Inman and Harvard in Rahway
RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department. One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel. The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
Drug dealer caught with 150 bricks of heroin at Robbinsville warehouse parking lot
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – Police in Robbinsville made a large drug bust on Thursday outside a large warehouse inside the Matrix Business Park on New Cayton Way. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reports that a month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the county led to one arrest and the seizure of $25,000 in heroin. As a result of information obtained during the investigation, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Robbinsville Township Police Department initiated surveillance of a warehouse parking lot on New Cayton Way in Robbinsville on Thursday, January 26. At approximately The post Drug dealer caught with 150 bricks of heroin at Robbinsville warehouse parking lot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton man charged with shoplifting, drug offenses in West Windsor
A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and drug offenses after he allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with electronic items valued at more than $1,800 at Best Buy on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A police officer who was on patrol was flagged down...
BREAKING: Two Wounded In Eisenhower Ave Shooting, Police searching for Shooter
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a male and female wounded. The shooting happened just after 7:30 Pm Saturday on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave. The male sustained a gunshot to his hand and the female suffered a gunshot to the hip area. Police are evacuating...
Cousins Nabbed In Santander Bank Heist In Palmer Township: Reports
A man facing eviction had his cousin drive him to rob a Santander Bank in Palmer Township — which happened as another Santander Bank across town was also robbed, according to police and news reports. It was not immediately clear if the incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26 were related.
ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting
A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
$25,500 Heroin Bust In Robbinsville Warehouse Parking Lot
January 27, 2022 ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area has culminated with one…
Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT
On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
