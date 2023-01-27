Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting

It's up to the dept of elections to meet the ever changing security changes needed. Failure to do so is a failure of their leadership and is unacceptable completely. If they are incapable of meeting the performance required to successfully complete their mission. They must be removed until someone does. The mission itself must be successfully completed 100% no matter what the department of elections does. Or they have failed entirely.
Related
Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Ron DeSantis Unveils Plan to Reduce Crime in Florida
Florida AG Moody Joins Other Republicans In Seeking Crackdown On Contraband Cell Phones
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Constitutional Carry Gun Bill Gets Quick Hearing
CCRKBA Rips Florida Anti-Gunners For Constitutional Carry “Hysteria”
Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
OPINION: Guns: When ‘constitutional carry’ isn’t
Discover the 8 Official State Animals of Florida
GPB morning headlines for February 1, 2023
Local Leaders React to Proposed Legislation Eliminating Concealed Weapons Permits
Voters to make choices in 4 vacant Georgia legislative seats
'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy with image of dead manatee
‘Hell no:’ Florida bill banning left-lane cruising sparks mixed reactions
Q&A – How Florida’s Teacher Pay & Shortages Compare to Other States
The College Board revises new AP African American Studies class after criticism
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
State commission wants to roll back a key part of post-Surfside condo safety law. Lawmakers are not so sure
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 12