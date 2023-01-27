Read full article on original website
Just Bought a Home? Use This Rule to Pay Off Your Mortgage Fast
If you can afford to pay extra on a loan principal, you'll come out ahead.
I borrowed $150,000 against my home to buy another property to list on Airbnb. It was worth it even though rising rates boosted my monthly costs by $140.
Many real-estate investors use HELOCs to grow their portfolios, but rising rates make them risky and costly. Tate Cline explained how he's coping.
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
CD Rates Today: Jan. 18 — Make 4.75% Interest
A certificate of deposit, more commonly known as a CD, is an investment that earns interest over a set period of time at a locked-in rate. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023Find: 3...
3 Reasons to Buy a House in 2023
If you're considering becoming a homeowner, these three reasons could convince you you're making the right move.
Stimulus update 2023: These states are handing out checks in coming months
With no federal movement towards another round of stimulus payments, several states are preparing to send out direct payments to residents in an effort to provide inflation relief. The stimulus checks – one worth as much as $1,500 – are meant to help Americans struggling to pay for the rising...
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Don’t Hide Your Emergency Cash in These Spots
To keep from having to go into debt when the unexpected happens, financial experts recommend that you open a savings account and build an emergency fund that can cover three to six months' worth of...
5 ways to make thousands of dollars a month in passive income in 2023
Dropshipping, asset sharing, and investing in crowdfunded real estate are a few ways entrepreneur Jen Glantz plans to make passive income in 2023.
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know
Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus, a new initiative for...
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
As millions of Americans no doubt marked Jan. 1, 2023 with resolutions for self-improvement for the year ahead, changes to the federal government’s main social welfare safety net are also taking effect this year. The news is mostly good for those already receiving money from the program. Additional boosts...
How Much Will Social Security Benefits Rise In 2024? Here's What We Know
Every year, the Social Security Administration does a cost-of-living adjustment to benefits.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
