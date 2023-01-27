Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Christin "Chrissie" Brynwood
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christin “Chrissie” Brynwood, 50, of Fort Atkinson due to an automobile accident on her way to work on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. We take faith that she rests in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Editor's Note: A Million Mini Love Stories
It was by no grand design that our ultimate guide to thrifting landed in February — the month of love — but I can’t stop thinking about how fitting that ended up being. There are multiple degrees of love involved with thrifting. The first is love lost...
Anthony John "Tony" Hoffman
MADISON - Anthony John “Tony” Hoffman, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on July 31, 1945, in the Town of Burke, Wis., the son of Benjamin and Susan (Hornung) Hoffman. Tony graduated from Madison East High...
In the 608: Check out Frozen Fest in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Frozen Fest continues in Sun Prairie this week. It kicked off over the weekend with a number of events. There are more planned for this week. It all leads up to Thursday morning, February 2nd when Jimmy the Groundhog will give his prognostication for Groundhog Day.
Robert James Schenk
SUN PRAIRIE - Robert "Bob" Schenk, age 67, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He was born on Nov. 2, 1955, in Chicago, Ill., the son of John and Lucille (Knafus) Schenk. Robert graduated from Divine Heart Seminary in 1974. He was united in marriage to...
Raymond J. Udelhoven
Dodgeville – Raymond J. Udelhoven, age 83, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born on August 24, 1939, a son of Phillip and Catherine Udelhoven. Ray served in U.S. Army and on March 9, 1966, he married Mary Lou Severson in Rockford, IL. He worked at the Courthouse Inn for many years and Jimmy’s Steakhouse. He loved fishing, hunting, Friday night poker games and had a nice collection of knives.
Robert M. Beaudette Sr.
MADISON - Robert M. Beaudette Sr., age 73, passed to glory on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. On Aug. 29, 1949, he was born to Robert R. and Frances Beaudette. Robert grew up in the Green Bush area and east side of Madison. He went to Madison East High school and was a sergeant in the U.S. Army for three years. Robert celebrated 54 years of marriage with Linda (Keller) Beaudette. Bob and Linda were blessed with two amazing sons, Robert Jr. (Laura) and William. They inspired Bob to keep going, don't give up with love unlimited.
Joseph “Joey” White
Montello / Barneveld – Joseph “Joey” White, age 33, of Montello, formerly of Barneveld, WI, sadly left us unexpectedly on January 28, 2023. He was born April 13, 1989 to Brenda Evans and Larry White. Joey attended Barneveld High School and spent many years doing odd jobs including farming and mechanic work.
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
Mini golf, ice carving highlight Frozen Fest in "Fun Prairie"
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- With the cold winter weather, Sun Prairie has been without sun, but not without fun. The Fun Prairie Frozen Fest brought the community together Saturday over mini golf and ice carving. The fun started with a golf bar crawl, inspired by Groundhog day. "It's to raise...
Lorine Esther Kahl
MADISON - Lorine Esther Kahl, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on July 25, 1926, in the Town of Verona, the daughter of George and Martha (Paradise) Kahl. Lorine graduated from Verona High School on May 23, 1944....
Debra Molly Vick
PORTAGE—Debra Molly Vick, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her residence. Debby was born on August 9, 1957 to Wallace R. and Shirley A. (Kietzke) Vick at St. Mary’s Hospital, Columbus. Once she found her independence early in her teens, she liked to travel and enjoy this lifestyle choice with her companion, Gary Jones for decades. He passed away the same day as she in Wild Rose, WI. Debby is survived by her sister Sandra Vick of Fall River and her foster sisters Emma Jones of Columbus and Judi Groom of Lone Rock. Molly was preceded in death by her parents. Per “Molly’s” request no formal services will be held. If you want to send memorials, direct them to her sister, Sandra Vick. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Debby’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul holds winter blanket drive
MADISON, Wis. -- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is working to keep families warm this winter. On Saturday, the organization kicked off its 31st annual Recycle the Warmth blanket. Any new or gently-used blanket or pieces of bedding collected this weekend will be donated to low-income families throughout...
From Monona to Mt. Kilimanjaro: 63-year-old woman retraces her steps up mountain
MONONA, Wis. -- Climbing the world’s largest freestanding mountain is a feat not many humans can say they accomplish – but Monica Livingston still had it in her sights, even though she had never climbed before. “Oh, I've been dreaming of this for, like, over 20 years," she...
A few things I learned ice fishing with the Wisconsin DNR
On icy Lake Monona on Saturday, Jan. 21, I had my first experience ice fishing. While the temperatures were below freezing and I didn’t manage to catch anything besides weeds, it’s definitely an activity that I would like to try again. From a first-time ice fisher, here’s what I learned.
MMSD Superintendent set to deliver first in-person State of the District address
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent will deliver a State of the District address on Tuesday at Madison East High School. This will be Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins' first in-person address and will begin at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. Elected officials, local leaders and district families are expected to be in attendance.
Local activists protest following the death of Tyre Nichols
MADISON, Wis. - Activists with the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered in Madison Sunday to call for justice for Tyre Nichols and an end to police brutality. Despite the cold, protestors picketed in front of the City-County Building in downtown Madison this morning following Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing the brutal, deadly beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police.
Here's how to watch Monday's Madison mayoral forum
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's mayoral candidates are set to meet Monday to discuss a variety of issues that are important to voters. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr will answer questions related to public safety, housing, the environment and public transportation. The Near Westside Mayoral Candidate Forum is...
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
