PORTAGE—Debra Molly Vick, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her residence. Debby was born on August 9, 1957 to Wallace R. and Shirley A. (Kietzke) Vick at St. Mary’s Hospital, Columbus. Once she found her independence early in her teens, she liked to travel and enjoy this lifestyle choice with her companion, Gary Jones for decades. He passed away the same day as she in Wild Rose, WI. Debby is survived by her sister Sandra Vick of Fall River and her foster sisters Emma Jones of Columbus and Judi Groom of Lone Rock. Molly was preceded in death by her parents. Per “Molly’s” request no formal services will be held. If you want to send memorials, direct them to her sister, Sandra Vick. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Debby’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

COLUMBUS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO