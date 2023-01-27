ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming

We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Ed Berry Retires from Game and Fish after 36 Years of Service

JACKSON — After 36 years in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Ed Berry, Superintendent of the Auburn Fish Hatchery, has quietly called it a career. Ed began his Game and Fish career in 1983, working for the Fisheries Management crew in Green River. Berry began working in the Department’s Fish Culture section in 1987, working his way up through the ranks beginning at the Daniel Hatchery, then Como Bluff, and finally being selected as the Superintendent at Auburn in 1998, where he would serve for 25 years.
AUBURN, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Annual sled dog race kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. — The annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race kicked off last night, Jan. 27 at the Jackson Town Square. The ceremonial start began at 6:30 p.m. with teams taking off two at a time down the snow track on Broadway. Junior mushers joined competitors on their sleds, tucked into the bags. This is the 28th running of the race, considered the premier event in sled dog sports.
JACKSON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Joins 25-State Lawsuit over New Rule Affecting Retirement Accounts

CHEYENNE — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand

As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

All power restored in town

JACKSON, Wyo. — Let there be light (and warmth)!. As of 4 a.m. this morning, Jan. 30, Lower Valley Energy (LVE) reports that all power has been restored in the Town of Jackson following outages that began Sunday morning. LVE asks customers in East Jackson and Gros Ventre Street...
buckrail.com

WGFD warns of avian flu this waterfowl hunting season

WYOMING — Waterfowl hunting season is in full swing in Wyoming but precautions to minimize the risk of contracting highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) are necessary, says the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). According to WGFD, the agency recently observed large waterfowl die-offs due to HPAI in the...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents

A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Large avalanche reported on Taylor Mountain

WILSON, Wyo. — A large avalanche occurred on Taylor Mountain this afternoon according to Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC). “Please stay clear of this area until [Search and Rescue] can clarify if people are involved,” BTAC said. This morning, BTAC’s backcountry forecast for the Tetons warned that dangerous avalanche...
WILSON, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Snow Report: January 27, 2023

Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Parental rights bill advances in state Senate

ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility

During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy