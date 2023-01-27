Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming
We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
cowboystatedaily.com
Efforts Underway To Ensure Wyoming Residents Get First Crack At Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was during a recent spring that avid shed antler hunter Craig Bell spotted a tantalizing treasure though his binoculars some 400 yards away. “I saw a nice, big antler, still fresh and brown, and I started moving toward it,” said...
sweetwaternow.com
Ed Berry Retires from Game and Fish after 36 Years of Service
JACKSON — After 36 years in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Ed Berry, Superintendent of the Auburn Fish Hatchery, has quietly called it a career. Ed began his Game and Fish career in 1983, working for the Fisheries Management crew in Green River. Berry began working in the Department’s Fish Culture section in 1987, working his way up through the ranks beginning at the Daniel Hatchery, then Como Bluff, and finally being selected as the Superintendent at Auburn in 1998, where he would serve for 25 years.
cowboystatedaily.com
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Annual sled dog race kicks off in Jackson
JACKSON, Wyo. — The annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race kicked off last night, Jan. 27 at the Jackson Town Square. The ceremonial start began at 6:30 p.m. with teams taking off two at a time down the snow track on Broadway. Junior mushers joined competitors on their sleds, tucked into the bags. This is the 28th running of the race, considered the premier event in sled dog sports.
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
2 Purple Star Wyoming Schools awarded
This program is essential to helping service members and their families navigate the added challenges they are often presented with."
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Joins 25-State Lawsuit over New Rule Affecting Retirement Accounts
CHEYENNE — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
newslj.com
‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand
As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
buckrail.com
All power restored in town
JACKSON, Wyo. — Let there be light (and warmth)!. As of 4 a.m. this morning, Jan. 30, Lower Valley Energy (LVE) reports that all power has been restored in the Town of Jackson following outages that began Sunday morning. LVE asks customers in East Jackson and Gros Ventre Street...
Wyoming Joins 24 Other States in Lawsuit Regarding Retirement Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced on Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit over a rule from the Department of Labor that would impact the retirement accounts of countless Wyoming residents. That's according to a press release from Governor Gordon's office, which wrote that "The rule would...
buckrail.com
WGFD warns of avian flu this waterfowl hunting season
WYOMING — Waterfowl hunting season is in full swing in Wyoming but precautions to minimize the risk of contracting highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) are necessary, says the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). According to WGFD, the agency recently observed large waterfowl die-offs due to HPAI in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People, And Lots Of Crazy Stories
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this...
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents
A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Treeing Of Mountain Lions With Dogs Even After Filling Hunting Tags
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Training hounds to hunt mountain lions is a full-time commitment, said Luke Worthington of Gillette. “If you get a 6-week-old puppy, you start training about 40 hours a week,” Worthington, spokesman for the Wyoming Houndsmen Association, told legislators Thursday. It...
buckrail.com
Large avalanche reported on Taylor Mountain
WILSON, Wyo. — A large avalanche occurred on Taylor Mountain this afternoon according to Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC). “Please stay clear of this area until [Search and Rescue] can clarify if people are involved,” BTAC said. This morning, BTAC’s backcountry forecast for the Tetons warned that dangerous avalanche...
Wyoming Father-Son Team Work to Spread Awareness about Organ Donation Through License Plates
A father and son from Lyman have teamed up with Uinta County Senator Wendy Shuler to develop legislation to create a special license plate for the state of Wyoming to promote organ donation awareness. Last week Eric and Bryson Quinney testified in the senate transportation committee when they were discussing...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: January 27, 2023
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
newslj.com
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
Sheridan Media
JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility
During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
Comments / 0