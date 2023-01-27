ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Dale Dawife316
3d ago

Trump can kick rocks , Americans don't vote for fascist that have their base attack our votes.

Reply
18
science is truth
3d ago

Yes right after that great health plan in two weeks! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply
16
Dan Williams
3d ago

he is going to do all that from a prison cell NOT

Reply
15
Related
Washington Examiner

Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report

An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump ‘More Angry’ Than Ever at 2024 Campaign Kickoff

Donald Trump hopped from New Hampshire to South Carolina this weekend on the first stops in his 2024 presidential bid. After announcing his candidacy over two months ago, the former president reportedly spent most of the intervening time in Florida. In an appearance at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting in Salem, Trump took shots at the Democratic National Committee’s decision to award South Carolina the coveted first primary slot. “From the very beginning, I’ve strongly defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status,” he said, adding he’s been the state’s “defender.” Lambasting critics who have called attention to his lack of a physical campaigning presence, Trump said, “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”Read it at The Associated Press
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Law & Crime

California Bar Slaps Trump Lawyer John Eastman with 11 Disciplinary Charges for ‘False’ Election Fraud Statements

The California bar slapped former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman with nearly a dozen disciplinary charges for “false and misleading statements” alleging fraud in the 2020 election. The State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment for alleged violations of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy