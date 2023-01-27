Read full article on original website
Dale Dawife316
3d ago
Trump can kick rocks , Americans don't vote for fascist that have their base attack our votes.
science is truth
3d ago
Yes right after that great health plan in two weeks! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Dan Williams
3d ago
he is going to do all that from a prison cell NOT
