Conor McGregor hit by car while biking: ‘Could’ve been dead there’

By Andrew Crane
 3 days ago

Conor McGregor was struck by a car while riding his bike, he revealed in a video on his Instagram on Friday.

“I could’ve been dead there, mate, look,” McGregor said in the video.

His light-green bike lay in the center of the road. McGregor later revealed a tear on the backside of his pants. And throughout the video, McGregor can be heard talking to the person who hit him, with the man repeatedly apologizing and offering to give McGregor and his bike a ride — which the MMA star accepted.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote in his post’s caption, with a praying emoji tacked to the end. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

At the start of the video, the man apologized to McGregor while walking toward the bike from his car, and McGregor responded, “All good, mate, all good. Don’t worry about it.” Then, McGregor paces around, surveying the damage, and later remarks that his bike is now “f–ked.”

Conor McGregor’s bike after the UFC star was hit by a car.
thenotoriousmma/Instagram

The pair then pile into the man’s car, with McGregor’s bike in the back, and McGregor asks the man his name before explaining that he was the person who hit him.

“I’m still here,” McGregor said to close the video. “Thank god. That’s all that matters.”

Earlier this week, McGregor faced accusations from a woman that he punched her in the face, kicked her in the stomach and threatened to drown her last summer during a party on his yacht in Ibiza. McGregor denied the allegations, but the woman told the Majorca Daily Bulletin that “it was as if he was possessed” — causing her to fear for her life.

Conor McGregor gets a ride home from the man who hit him.
thenotoriousmma/Instagram
Conor McGregor gets a ride home from the man who hit him.
thenotoriousmma/Instagram

“Over six months ago an incident was alleged and after a police review, the matter was not pursued. Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” Karen Kessler, McGregor’s spokesperson, told the Daily Bulletin in a statement.

