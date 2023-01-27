Read full article on original website
Susan Rarick
3d ago
Why wasn't Paul awakened by an alarm going off due to glass breakage and/or a motion alarm (inside)? They had to have a better security system than this. This is BS.


Andrew Costa
3d ago
that's a nice try by the law enforcement cover up specialists but I want to see the body cam footage of Paul Pelosi saying he knows this guy


jayne
3d ago
wow. I had a stalker and he creeped around my house just like that. he brought a bag, and had rope, a gun, and zip ties when he was finally caught. I don't agree with pelosis political liberalism. but I know how this feels!


