Charleston, WV

Metro News

Major renovations coming to Turnpike travel plazas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The popular Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike will shutdown this week to begin a multi-million dollar makeover and renovation. Speaking to the Senate Finance Committee last week, West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller explained the plans which will update...
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Student found dead on Marshall University campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University student was found dead in a residence hall on the Huntington campus Sunday morning, according to police. Marshall police said the discovery was made at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities believe the student died due to a medical condition. University officials said police do...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Student found deceased on college campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Sheriff said credible threat ends in an arrest instead of tragedy

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said anytime there is a situation involving a school it immediately becomes the top priority. “Regardless of what you’re doing at the time, it becomes secondary to a school incident. You drop what you’re doing and dive right into it,” said Mellinger in a conversation with MetroNews Affiliate WMOV in Ravenswood.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Son shoots father, no charges filed for now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
CHARLESTON, WV

