WSAZ
Church provides monetary donations for residents displaced by apartment fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s been four days since some in our community lost everything they had in the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston. A church in South Charleston is now doing what they can to help. Rick Pursley, pastor at Genesis Fellowship, said seeing the destruction was gut...
Home destroyed by fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (1 P.M. Jan. 30, 2023) – Officials say a house is a total loss after a fire broke out at a home on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston this morning. Neighbors tell WOWK 13 News that no one was home at the time of the fire, but that it was occupied by a family. Officials […]
wchstv.com
As donations pour in, fire victims given opportunity to shop for free at Mountain Mission
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is a mixed bag of feelings for Jacqueline Toler. As someone who was displaced by the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston, she feels grateful for the outpouring of support, but the shock of starting over is daunting. “It’s not really hit me," Toler said....
Metro News
Major renovations coming to Turnpike travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The popular Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike will shutdown this week to begin a multi-million dollar makeover and renovation. Speaking to the Senate Finance Committee last week, West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller explained the plans which will update...
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
Metro News
Student found dead on Marshall University campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University student was found dead in a residence hall on the Huntington campus Sunday morning, according to police. Marshall police said the discovery was made at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities believe the student died due to a medical condition. University officials said police do...
UPDATE: Man shot by son in Charleston, West Virginia, no charges filed
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): Charleston Police say the man who was shot in the chest by his son in Charleston is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. According to Charleston Police, they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Wertz Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. They say they […]
Regal Apartments residents heartbroken after their home destroyed before their eyes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thirty-five families are heartbroken as their new reality sets in following an apartment complex fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. “I just want to break out and cry but it’s just tears me a part, all of these homes, people that lost everything,” said Martin Peterson, a resident at the Regal Apartment […]
WSAZ
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
Metro News
Sheriff said credible threat ends in an arrest instead of tragedy
RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said anytime there is a situation involving a school it immediately becomes the top priority. “Regardless of what you’re doing at the time, it becomes secondary to a school incident. You drop what you’re doing and dive right into it,” said Mellinger in a conversation with MetroNews Affiliate WMOV in Ravenswood.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
‘We don’t need to raise taxes’ – Governor Justice holds Tamarack Town Hall meeting
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice met at the Tamarack with the residents of Raleigh County Thursday afternoon for a Town Hall meeting to discuss, among other issues, the WV House of Delegates recent passage of a bill which stands to substantially decrease personal income tax for West Virginians.
Speeding a concern in Ohio neighborhood where car crashed into home
UPDATE (6 p.m., Jan. 29, 2023): Ohio Highway Patrol confirmed 22-year-old Brendon Rood was driving the car that slammed into the side of a home in Proctorville, Ohio, Saturday morning. Officials also said there was a 21-year-old female in the car with him. Both people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. Since then, […]
1 dead after Fayette County, West Virginia, fire on Wednesday; 4 deaths in 3 WV fires this week
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Four people have died in three separate house fires this week in West Virginia, according to the State Fire Marshal. The deaths come from three separate fires. One in Fayette County on Wednesday; one in Harrison County on Thursday; and one in Berkeley County on Monday. The Fire Marshal’s office […]
Volunteer firefighters battle brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a brush fire in the Wallace area of Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Responders arrived at the scene near 10 Gander Lane around 1:54 p.m., dispatchers say. One person with injuries was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. They do not know […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
Metro News
Son shoots father, no charges filed for now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Metro News
Amjad to push for more substance abuse treatment availability in West Virginia’s jails, prisons
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Ayne Amjad says she plans to step into her new role with the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation with a similar mindset she had as state health officer for West Virginia during the COVID years. “When we have big groups of populations of people,...
