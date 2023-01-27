ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
RadarOnline

Ex-Intelligence Chief ADMITS 'Significant Portion' Of Hunter Biden's Laptop 'Had To Be Real' Two Years After He Dismissed Scandal As Russian Disinformation

The former intelligence chief who previously claimed Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign now admits a “significant portion” of the content found on the computer “had to be real,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Douglas Wise, who served as the former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was among 51 other intelligence agents who signed a letter in October 2020 indicating the content found on President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop was inauthentic.But now, despite admitting the laptop and its contents were real and authentic, Wise says he does not regret signing the letter.“All of us figured that...
wegotthiscovered.com

Somehow, Donald Trump makes Monterey Park shooting all about him

A tragedy struck in Los Angeles recently after a mass shooting occurred in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Unfortunately, rather than giving condolences or “thoughts and prayers,” former president Donald Trump used the incident to talk about the capitol riots of Jan 2020. Trump shared...
Fox News

Fox News

