Raleigh, NC

NBA insider reveals the Milwaukee Bucks’ offer in Jae Crowder trade talks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in hot pursuit of disgruntled wing Jae Crowder for months now, and things have begun to intensify further. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have granted Crowder permission to speak with the Bucks. That is certainly a rarity for any target, but perhaps the Bucks want to get a better idea of where exactly Crowder is at in his conditioning and how he would feel about a trade to Milwaukee, given that he has not yet played in a game this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Eagles star Darius Slay almost breaks Twitter, arriving for game day in style

It’s NFC Championship Game Day! Fans are both excited and nervous. Old ladies are dancing in Lincoln Financial Field’s parking lot, but you wouldn’t know that by listening to anything the Philadelphia Eagles are saying. They’ve been treating this like every other week. Nick Sirianni hasn’t changed since the day we met him. Jalen Hurts, as always, is all business. Darius Slay has been his fun-loving self. Let’s be honest though. Today is different.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
