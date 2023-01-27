ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia man sentenced to 25 years for Henry County gas station armed robbery

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. A Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike County, guilty on one count of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Maryland man jailed after disrupting store and running from Fayette deputies

A disturbance at a local convenience store resulted in a long list of charges against a Maryland man that led to a trip to Fayette County Jail. Emmanuel Poindexter, a 36-year-old from Baltimore, was picked up the afternoon of Jan. 29 after deputies answered a call at the QuikTrip at the corner of Hwy. 85 and Hwy. 279, north of Fayetteville. The call came from employees of the store who had attempted to get the disruptive suspect to leave the premises.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Susana Morales. Morales was last seen leaving her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross on July 26, 2022, wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white Crocs. Morales is a...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for the man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday. Investigators are searching for an African-American male who is bald with a gray beard and was seen wearing a black sweater, and gray pants and walking with a noticeable limp.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting investigation closes lanes on Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers performing a traffic stop discovered a person shot on the Downtown Connector near Fulton Street. Police said the driver was trying to get a passenger suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady Hospital. Officials initially thought the victim had been shot at an address on Jonesboro Road, but later confirmed the incident took place on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work

A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
KENNESAW, GA

