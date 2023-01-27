Read full article on original website
Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
Georgia man sentenced to 25 years for Henry County gas station armed robbery
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. A Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike County, guilty on one count of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
'Disheartening to see' | Video shows 5 jailers pin Clayton County inmate down, use Taser before his death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man in custody at the Clayton County Jail hung from a second-floor railing in a struggle with jailers, was shocked by a stun gun and left lifeless for 20 minutes before emergency medical officials arrived, according to a newly-released timeline from the medical examiner's office.
Police investigating multiple robberies after thieves lure victims through popular dating app
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are on the search for suspects who swindled several men in multiple robberies after meeting them on a dating app. South Fulton police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred in the area of the Old National Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Maryland man jailed after disrupting store and running from Fayette deputies
A disturbance at a local convenience store resulted in a long list of charges against a Maryland man that led to a trip to Fayette County Jail. Emmanuel Poindexter, a 36-year-old from Baltimore, was picked up the afternoon of Jan. 29 after deputies answered a call at the QuikTrip at the corner of Hwy. 85 and Hwy. 279, north of Fayetteville. The call came from employees of the store who had attempted to get the disruptive suspect to leave the premises.
Retired police dog dies in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A retired police dog died Saturday in Gwinnett County. K9 officer Viggo died with his handler, Sgt. C. Huggins, by his side, according to a statement from Gwinnett County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Viggo retired in 2015 after...
Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Susana Morales. Morales was last seen leaving her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross on July 26, 2022, wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white Crocs. Morales is a...
Man shot and killed at Quality Inn, suspects on the run, LaGrange police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Quality Inn that resulted in the death of a man Friday night. LaGrange police said at 11:50 p.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at the Quality Inn on Jameson Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Accused car break-in suspect exchanges gunfire with owner, shoots parked cars, APD says
ATLANTA — Officials say that a man was shot at when he confronted someone attempting to break into his car. Atlanta police said on Saturday, around 4:20 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired call on Vineyards Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
Fired assistant to Clayton County chairman says he framed her in crimes
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former administrative assistant to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is facing criminal charges for things she said she did not do. She claims the chairman himself committed the crimes and then framed her for them. Katrina Holloway turned herself in to the Clayton County Sheriff's...
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta. According to police, shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was arguing with a woman she knows at 477 Windsor Street SW when the argument turned violent and she was stabbed in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man was allegedly playing with a gun in a Castleberry Hill apartment breezeway when it went off, killing his girlfriend, according to authorities.
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
Police search for man wanted in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for the man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday. Investigators are searching for an African-American male who is bald with a gray beard and was seen wearing a black sweater, and gray pants and walking with a noticeable limp.
Man dies while being transported to hospital after shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating what is now being called a homicide after a man was shot and died on the way to the hospital by private vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 4 p.m., an Atlanta police officer...
Shooting investigation closes lanes on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers performing a traffic stop discovered a person shot on the Downtown Connector near Fulton Street. Police said the driver was trying to get a passenger suffering from a gunshot wound to Grady Hospital. Officials initially thought the victim had been shot at an address on Jonesboro Road, but later confirmed the incident took place on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta.
‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work
A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
