A disturbance at a local convenience store resulted in a long list of charges against a Maryland man that led to a trip to Fayette County Jail. Emmanuel Poindexter, a 36-year-old from Baltimore, was picked up the afternoon of Jan. 29 after deputies answered a call at the QuikTrip at the corner of Hwy. 85 and Hwy. 279, north of Fayetteville. The call came from employees of the store who had attempted to get the disruptive suspect to leave the premises.

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO