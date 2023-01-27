ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

ESPN's Chris Low looks back at Gamecocks 2022 season

South Carolina turned in a successful 2022 season as it took another step forward in head coach Shane Beamer’s second season as the head man in Columbia. After the Gamecocks did not play well at all in Gainesville, they would bounce back in a big way in the final two games of the regular season as they defeated two top 10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Hall posts career day as Gamecocks stay perfect with win at Alabama

(WACH) — No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball notched another win fresh off a bye as the Gamecocks topped Alabama on the road, 65-52. Despite some scoring struggles early, South Carolina managed to slowly build the lead out to a double-digit advantage. Bree Hall led the way with a...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Signing Day: An Early Look at 2024 and the Blue Chip Ratio

South Carolina Football’s Highest Ranked Signee Ever, Jadeveon Clowney (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) 2023’s National Signing Day is almost here, and college football’s recruiting news cycle is at one of its two busiest points of the year (the other being the Early Signing Period). South Carolina football seems primed to finish the 2023 cycle with a top-20 class, and one very large, very fast fish—Archbishop Carroll’s Nyckoles Harbor—might still be brought into the boat.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

TODAY ONLY! Get 75% off an annual subscription to TheBigSpur.com!

South Carolina had a memorable end to the 2022 season beating a pair of top 10 opponents and it got even better signing one of the best recruiting classes in program history just a few weeks later. Third-year head coach Shane Beamer has momentum strongly on the side of his Gamecocks, and there’s so much to be happy about right now!
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture

Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022

"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company

Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

USC fraternity hosts remembrance walk for Holocaust

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity hosted a walk of remembrance on Sunday along with family members of Holocaust victims and survivors. It's a cause that means a lot to Barry Klarberg, the president of the Gamma Chi Chapter of USC's Alpha Epsilon...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy