Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Yahoo Sports
South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
South Carolina football schedule 2023: Who do the Gamecocks miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know. Sept 2 North Carolina (in Charlotte) Sept 9 Furman. Sept 16 at Georgia. Sept 23 Mississippi State. Sept 30 at...
ESPN's Chris Low looks back at Gamecocks 2022 season
South Carolina turned in a successful 2022 season as it took another step forward in head coach Shane Beamer’s second season as the head man in Columbia. After the Gamecocks did not play well at all in Gainesville, they would bounce back in a big way in the final two games of the regular season as they defeated two top 10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.
WATCH: Chris Jans talks South Carolina, rotations and taking more 3 pointers
In Mississippi State's latest outing, the Bulldogs got a much-needed win over TCU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. But in order to boost a postseason resume, Mississippi State also needs to grab more conference wins and that pursuit resumes Tuesday. Mississippi State travels to South Carolina on Tuesday for a...
Alabama Women's Basketball Loses to South Carolina, 65-52
Alabama showed some fight in a tough game, but ultimately fall to the Gamecocks.
wach.com
Hall posts career day as Gamecocks stay perfect with win at Alabama
(WACH) — No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball notched another win fresh off a bye as the Gamecocks topped Alabama on the road, 65-52. Despite some scoring struggles early, South Carolina managed to slowly build the lead out to a double-digit advantage. Bree Hall led the way with a...
South Carolina Football Signing Day: An Early Look at 2024 and the Blue Chip Ratio
South Carolina Football’s Highest Ranked Signee Ever, Jadeveon Clowney (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) 2023’s National Signing Day is almost here, and college football’s recruiting news cycle is at one of its two busiest points of the year (the other being the Early Signing Period). South Carolina football seems primed to finish the 2023 cycle with a top-20 class, and one very large, very fast fish—Archbishop Carroll’s Nyckoles Harbor—might still be brought into the boat.
South Carolina had a memorable end to the 2022 season beating a pair of top 10 opponents and it got even better signing one of the best recruiting classes in program history just a few weeks later. Third-year head coach Shane Beamer has momentum strongly on the side of his Gamecocks, and there’s so much to be happy about right now!
REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory
South Carolina's football program is adding a different and much-needed skillset to their linebacker room in Wendell Gregory.
South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule
South Carolina State has announced its 2023 football schedule as it looks to get back in the race for the Celebration Bowl. The post South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
USC Gamecock
Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture
Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
coladaily.com
Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022
"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
USC fraternity hosts remembrance walk for Holocaust
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity hosted a walk of remembrance on Sunday along with family members of Holocaust victims and survivors. It's a cause that means a lot to Barry Klarberg, the president of the Gamma Chi Chapter of USC's Alpha Epsilon...
etxview.com
PROGRESS/JANUARY 2023: Sandy Run lands business; distribution center announced
A third-party logistics company is expanding its network of warehouses to Calhoun County. Kansas-based Smart Warehousing announced January 12 it will open a warehouse and distribution center at the 761-acre Sandy Run Industrial Park. The company plans to create 50 new jobs. A total dollar investment has not been released...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff Lott issues statement about death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF LEON LOTT HAS ISSUED A STATEMENT in response to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Lott: “I watched the video and found it to be terribly disturbing. The actions...
abcnews4.com
SC State's student-run Belcher Café reopens for first time since coronavirus pandemic
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The student-run and operated Belcher Café at South Carolina State University (SC State) has reopened after a three-year hiatus. The reopening was announced in a press release from SC State on Jan. 26. As noted in the press release, this is the first time the café has reopened since the coronavirus pandemic.
