ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Current

Ted Cruz is all worked up because Xboxes now save electricity, thereby destroying your liberty

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyeA1_0kTcCY7U00
What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?
After shitting his pants over vaccinated Sesame Street characters , the nonexistent "war on Thanksgiving" and gender pronouns , the living, breathing Trumpster fire that is Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has found something new to hyperventilate about: Xboxes.


Apparently, the Microsoft gaming console has become an existential threat to liberty because a new update will significantly cut its power usage by changing the default for when it's not in use from “sleep” to “shut down.” Or so conservative media outlets claim .

Keep in mind, this change occurs while the system isn't being used . In other words, no one is having their game of Grand Theft Auto XXVIII shut down in the middle of a kidnapping or shooting spree. Further, users who still want their Xbox to go into the "sleep" mode can do that, according to Microsoft.

Even so, Troubled Ted shared a shrill warning about Xbox's new "woke" agenda from conservative propaganda outlet the Blaze and warned consumers that the libs were out to destroy any household item that makes life fun.


"First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they're gunning for your Xbox," Cruz tweeted, even though no one is threatening to take away people's gaming consoles.
Never mind that the conspiracy to unhook Americans' gas stoves that Cruz mentioned turned out to be utter bullshit . And that the Princeton- and Harvard-educated senator is clearly smart enough to know it's utter bullshit.


Stepping back, though, who can blame him for jumping on the latest right-wing outrage of the week?

When you've staked your entire political brand on outrage and a new breed of wingnuts, including U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, has ratcheted the rhetoric up to even crazier levels, you'd better keep the bullshit flowing to stay relevant.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy