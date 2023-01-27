ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Death investigation underway after body found at NE Miami-Dade construction site

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uuj9m_0kTcCXEl00

Deadly discovery in northeast Miami-Dade 00:16

MIAMI -- Police are trying to determine if foul play was involved in the death of a person whose body was found Friday in a concrete tube at a construction ssite.

The body was found near the Haulover Marine Center, located at 15600 Collins Ave., around 10 a.m., according to authorities.

Officials have not publicly said if they know how the person died or how the person's body ended up at the site.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway blocked off after reported seaplane landing

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed off the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway following reports of a rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana

MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies fatally shoot man after chase in Pompano Beach

Broward deputies fatally shot a man following a brief chase in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. The incident took place just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Fourth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard. The circumstances of the shooting are under active investigation, the Sheriff’s Office reported late Monday morning. Details about what led to the ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
WSVN-TV

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy out of Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hialeah. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ethan Barr. According to investigators, the teen was last seen...
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: All lanes reopened several hours later. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS News

Miami Gardens apartment building fire displaces more than 100 residents

A three-alarm fire displaced 105 residents from a Miami Gardens apartment building Saturday, authorities said. No injuries had been reported so far."We had numerous occupants still in their apartment with a raging fire, coupled with the wind pushing relatively quick," Miami Dade County Fire Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah said during a press conference on the challenges confronting rescue teams to contain the fire.Heavy smoke and fire enveloped the two-story apartment building when firefighters arrived at 10:28 a.m. local time near the 39500 block of NW 177 Street.About 75 units were affected by the fire, with a partial roof collapse, Jadallah said. Almost half of those units were destroyed as a result, he added.Numerous service organizations, including the Red Cross and homeless services, were on-site to assist residents that cannot return to their apartments, the chief said. Fire crews were working to stop the spread of the fire by monitoring and putting out hot spots.Fire officials don't have an official cause for the fire, and it is an ongoing and active investigation, the chief said. 
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

PHOTOS: Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless

The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Hundreds evacuated from MIA concourse after K-9 picks up suspicious bag

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday. Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Local non-profit to help Miami Gardens residents displacec by fire

MIAMI GARDENS - Residents of the New World Condo Apartments on NW177th Street got a first-hand look at what's left behind after Saturday's massive fire. Many said they could not go inside certain units due to the extent of the damage. The Global Empowerment Mission, a local non-profit, that focuses on disaster recovery has stepped in to help. "In our line of work we see a lot of disasters, but this is in our backyard and we want to make sure that the people know that they are taken care of," said GEM's Kimberly Bentley. "Since Surfside,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Residents displaced by Miami Gardens fire learn building was not insured

MIAMI - Residents of a Miami Gardens of the New World Condo Apartments on NW177th Street, who lost everything when a fire heavily damaged it over the weekend, are upset and confused after learning they were no longer insured. "Our insurance company canceled our insurance, as most people know because the 40-year certification was not done," according to the property manager. She said the board chose not to go with it because it was too expensive to do the 40-year recertification. After learning about this during a meeting with the property manager and the Red Cross, residents...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Margate police searching for elderly woman missing from residence

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the public’s help in the search for a missing endangered adult. On Saturday, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was reported missing at 9:20 a.m.; she was last seen Friday night at her residence located on Holiday Springs Boulevard. Dawkins is 5 feet,...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
133K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy