Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
iheart.com
'Jeopardy' Champ Calls For 'Lifetime Ban' Of Recent Contestant
Since it debuted in 1984, there have been roughly 17,000 contestants on Jeopardy, and nearly all of them have gone on to tell friends about their exciting time on the show - one even wound up hosting Jeopardy. But with so many people appearing on the program, there are bound to be a couple who have taken issue with their experiences as a player. That's the case for recent winner Yogesh Raut.
iheart.com
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
iheart.com
John Legend Reveals Special Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Esti Maxine Stephens. Now, the "All Of Me" crooner is explaining the special meaning behind her name. While speaking to E! News, Legend revealed that while Esti's name was originally Teigen's idea, the moniker ended up...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Theresa Caputo, Gisele, Paris Jackson, Ronda Rousey!
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo's Hair Bigger Than Ever In Latest Post. Gisele Bundchen will reportedly talk in-depth about her split from Tom Brady in an upcoming "Vanity Fair" cover story. Paris Jackson Sings!. Ronda Rousey is 36. Pamela Anderson says "Borat" ended her relationship with Kid Rock. Ariel Winter...
