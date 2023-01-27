ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Is What Jill Biden Really Eats

If you're looking for some New Year's inspiration for how to sustain your mind body, and spirit, then look no further than the current first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden. With her dedication to moderation in all aspects of life, staying active, sharing knowledge, and helping others, per Parade, it seems like the FLOTUS knows what's up.
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: A granite cold reception for Trump?

Former President Donald Trump heads to South Carolina and New Hampshire on Saturday, and NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports that some Granite State Republicans are not excited about his candidacy, especially after Trump-aligned candidates lost both House seats and the state’s Senate race last year. GOP Gov. Chris...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump ‘More Angry’ Than Ever at 2024 Campaign Kickoff

Donald Trump hopped from New Hampshire to South Carolina this weekend on the first stops in his 2024 presidential bid. After announcing his candidacy over two months ago, the former president reportedly spent most of the intervening time in Florida. In an appearance at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting in Salem, Trump took shots at the Democratic National Committee’s decision to award South Carolina the coveted first primary slot. “From the very beginning, I’ve strongly defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status,” he said, adding he’s been the state’s “defender.” Lambasting critics who have called attention to his lack of a physical campaigning presence, Trump said, “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”Read it at The Associated Press
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump’s secret donation to Arizona election audit revealed as he sets off on campaign trail

Donald Trump reportedly made a secret $1m donation to a partisan-driven“audit” of Arizona’s election results in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.According to The Guardian, it was Mr Trump who largedly bankrolled the discredited review of election results which the president hoped would support his baseless claims that the election was “stolen” from him and swing the outcome in his favour. The revelation comes as it also emerged that Mr Trump’s attorney John Eastman is facing disciplinary charges and potential disbarment in California over his involvement in the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.This weekend,...
ARIZONA STATE
Jeremy Brower

Doctor Who? Megyn Kelly Takes on Jill Biden's Degree in Twitter Feud

Megyn Kelly has been widely criticized for her tweet mocking First Lady Jill Biden, who was referred to as 'Dr. Jill Biden' during a 49ers game in San Francisco. Kelly, a former Fox News host, tweeted, "I wonder if she realizes how it might appear to others. One should either have a real M.D. or work on their self-esteem."
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Social Network Is a Cesspool of Weird Fringe Ads

No reliable or major brands want to advertise on Donald Trump’s social-media platform Truth Social, leaving it to become a cesspit of weird, fringe ads for miracle cures, scams and fake merch, The New York Times found after analyzing hundreds of ads. The analysis found many advertised products include alternative medicine, diet pills, gun accessories and Trump-themed merch and knickknacks. Starved for the revenue that comes from larger brands’ ads, Truth Social may run into financial trouble. Donors raised about $37 million to get the platform off the ground but its burning through $1.7 million a month, William Wilkinson, a former exece at parent company Trump Media & Technology Group, said. About $1.3 billion in funds are in jeopardy because of two federal investigations, the Times also reported.Read it at The New York Times
M. L. French

Opinion: Donald Trump is Suggesting a Major Overhaul of Public Schools, Including "Certifying Patriotic Teachers"

In a new ad, the 2024 candidate with presidential aspirations talks about changing public schools as we know them. Former President Donald J. Trump has come out with a new plan that would drastically alter American public education as a part of his 2024 campaign for the presidency. He put out a video on his Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom outlining the details of his plan:
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy