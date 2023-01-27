KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the 39-year-old Greinke still needed to pass a physical. The financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe, were not immediately available. Greinke was paid $13 million last season by the Royals, where he spent the first seven season before returning last year and going 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA and striking out 73 over 137 innings for the rebuilding club. Greinke did spend two stints on the injured list but allowed two runs or fewer in 17 of his 26 starts last season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO