AP source: Royals agree with RHP Greinke on deal for 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the 39-year-old Greinke still needed to pass a physical. The financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe, were not immediately available. Greinke was paid $13 million last season by the Royals, where he spent the first seven season before returning last year and going 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA and striking out 73 over 137 innings for the rebuilding club. Greinke did spend two stints on the injured list but allowed two runs or fewer in 17 of his 26 starts last season.
Yardbarker
Reports: Gold Glove C Roberto Perez agrees to deal with Giants
Two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports on Sunday. Terms of Perez's deal haven't been reported. Perez, 34, won the American League Gold Glove in both 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland. He led the AL in caught-stealing percentage in both 2019 (40.8 percent) and the shortened 2020 season (71.4 percent).
CBS Sports
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Designated for assignment
Coonrod was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday. It clears room on the 40-man roster for Josh Harrison. Coonrod was ineffective in 12 appearances with Philadelphia in 2022 with a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12.2 innings thrown. If he clears waivers, he can either report back to Triple-A or test free agency.
Red Sox trade Matt Barnes to Marlins, acquire lefty reliever Richard Bleier
Six days after designating Matt Barnes for assignment, the Red Sox have swapped him for a veteran reliever. Boston traded Barnes to the Marlins for left-hander Richard Bleier, a source confirmed Monday afternoon. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the deal. According to Sportsgrid’s Craig Mish, the Red Sox are sending about $5 million to Miami in the deal to cover part of Barnes’ $7.5 million salary for 2023 (and $2.25 million club option for 2024). Boston officially announced the trade late Monday and designated righty Franklin German for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Bleier.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Back in Arizona on MiLB pact
The Diamondbacks announced Saturday that Hager was re-signed on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Hager concluded the 2022 season as a member of Arizona's 40-man roster and 28-man active roster before being outrighted to Triple-A Reno in early November. Rather than electing free agency and trying his luck elsewhere, the 29-year-old will stick in Arizona's organization and compete for a utility role in spring training. During his sparse action in the majors in 2022, Hager slashed .240/.345/.280 across 59 plate appearances.
Former Cy Young winner returns to Royals
Six-time All-Star pitcher and the 2009 American League Cy Young award winner, Zack Greinke, will be returning to the Kansas City Royals for what will be his 20th Major League season. The deal, which was first reported by Bob Fescoe on his 610 Sports radio show in Kansas City, is expected to be finalized by Read more... The post Former Cy Young winner returns to Royals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Links on with Milwaukee
Harrison agreed Monday with the Brewers on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. It's a return to the Brewers' organization for Harrison, as he was drafted by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft. The 27-year-old received 14 plate appearances with the Angels in 2022 and hit .182/.357/.455 over nine games. Harrison will likely be organizational depth for the Brew Crew, and the bulk of his playing time should come with Triple-A Nashville.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joe Ross: Signs NRI deal with San Francisco
Ross agreed Monday with the Giants on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Ross underwent Tommy John surgery last May for the second time in his career and will likely miss the start of the 2023 season while recovering from the procedure. The 29-year-old made 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Nationals in 2021 while posting a 4.17 ERA and 109:34 K:BB in 108 innings. Ross could be a rotation option for the Giants in the second half of the season if he responds well to his rehab program, but he can safely be ignored in even the deepest of fantasy leagues until he reaches the point where he's pitching in minor-league games.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Heading to Philadelphia
Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The veteran infielder spent the 2022 campaign with the White Sox, and the team declined his $5.5 million club option after he posted a .256/.317/.370 slash line with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 119 games. Harrison should have a chance to earn the starting job at second base, though he's more likely to fill the weak side of a platoon with Bryson Stott while also working as a utility man.
Kennedy, Frazier among 5 to sign minors deals with Rangers
Ian Kennedy and Clint Frazier were among five players the Rangers signed Friday to minor league contracts that included invitations to major league spring training.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants, veteran catcher Pérez agree to contract
The Giants reportedly are adding depth behind the dish. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Sunday, citing sources, the Giants have reached an agreement with veteran catcher Roberto Pérez. Cotillo also reported the Boston Red Sox made "an aggressive bid" for Pérez, but he ultimately chose the Giants because they were a better fit.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ali Sanchez: Clears waivers
Sanchez was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Jan. 5 after clearing waivers. Sanchez has spent time in three organizations this offseason after being moved off the 40-man rosters of the Tigers, Pirates and Diamondbacks, but he looks set to stick around in Arizona now that he's gone unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment in late December. The 26-year-old will likely be invited to big-league spring training and could get the chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster if Arizona decides to keep a third catcher behind Gabriel Moreno and Carson Kelly.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Brock Burke
InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona. In 2022: Burke was 7-5 with a 1.97 ERA in 52 games (all in relief). He had nine holds. He threw 82 1/3 innings, giving up 63 hits, 25 runs (18 earned), nine home runs and 24 walks. He struck out 90. Opponents hits .211 against him and he had a 1.06 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Still expected to play center field
Senzel (toe) is still expected to start in center field to begin the season, though it's possible that he could get work in other positions, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He can play all over the field and be an everyday player, but with where we are as a team, he still factors into center field a lot," manager David Bell said.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moved off 40-man roster
Philadelphia designated Coonrod for assignment Monday. The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for infielder Josh Harrison, who was signed to a one-year, $2 million deal. Coonrod was ineffective in 12 appearances with Philadelphia in 2022, recording a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12.2 innings. If he clears waivers, the 30-year-old will be outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley if he opts not to elect free agency.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Avoids arbitration
Torres agreed to a one-year, $9.95 million contract with the Yankees on Saturday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the penultimate year of arbitration eligibility for Torres, and he'll receive a nice raise after he made $6.25 million in 2022. The 26-year-old rebounded at the plate last season with a .257/.310/.451 slash line and 24 home runs after he struggled to a .697 OPS in 2021.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness
Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Mets' Justin Verlander, Marlins' Sandy Alcantara receive Cy Young Award plaques with spelling mistake
Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 Cy Young Award winners, were recognized for their seasons on Saturday night at the Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner. There, the two received their respective Cy Young Awards, both of which featured a rather embarrassing misspelling. Both award plaques that were given...
CBS Sports
Guardians superfan John Adams, who drummed at Cleveland home games for nearly 50 years, dies at 71
John Adams, a Cleveland baseball superfan that served as a ballpark drummer for nearly 50 years, died at 71, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Adams' drum, a fixture in the outfield bleachers, could be heard at Cleveland home games dating back to the 1973 season. "For nearly five decades the...
