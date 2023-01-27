ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall

Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hyannisnews.com

BARNSTABLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT STRUCK ON WEST MAIN STREET

HYANNIS – Barnstable patrol officers and Hyannis Firefighters rushed to West Main Street in the area of Dunn’s Pond Road after a male high school student was struck by a vehicle shortly after 7:00 a.m. this morning. The student was placed in a Hyannis FD ambulance and eventually transported to Cape Cod Hospital. He suffered a leg injury that was not considered to be life-threatening.
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester teen lacking stable home joins call for affordable housing

A 15-year-old experiencing housing insecurity was among several Worcester residents Tuesday who described the housing crisis in the city. The teen, who only self-identified as River and uses they/them pronouns, told the crowd gathered at a committee meeting to discuss a proposed inclusionary zoning ordinance that it is hard to go to high school not knowing if they have a place to go home to.
WORCESTER, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman found after search in two towns

HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
IPSWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Subzero temperatures coming to Mass. will be the coldest since February 2016

There’s a bitter, dangerously cold forecast for Friday and Saturday that has forecasters harkening back to Valentine’s Day 2016. That particular day seven years ago was “the last time we saw cold of this magnitude,” the National Weather Service said on Tuesday. The Weather Channel reported then that subzero temperatures stretched across New England, even reaching across New York.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
BARNSTABLE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store

“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
HAVERHILL, MA
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
PEMBROKE, MA
