Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO