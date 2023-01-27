Read full article on original website
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall
Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
BARNSTABLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT STRUCK ON WEST MAIN STREET
HYANNIS – Barnstable patrol officers and Hyannis Firefighters rushed to West Main Street in the area of Dunn’s Pond Road after a male high school student was struck by a vehicle shortly after 7:00 a.m. this morning. The student was placed in a Hyannis FD ambulance and eventually transported to Cape Cod Hospital. He suffered a leg injury that was not considered to be life-threatening.
Worcester to open temporary overnight warming center ahead of subzero temps
In response to expected subzero temperatures Friday and Saturday, Worcester will open a temporary emergency overnight warming center at the Worcester Senior Center. The temporary warming center, at 128 Providence St., will open to the public at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and stay open until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, City Manager Eric D. Batista’s office said.
Worcester teen lacking stable home joins call for affordable housing
A 15-year-old experiencing housing insecurity was among several Worcester residents Tuesday who described the housing crisis in the city. The teen, who only self-identified as River and uses they/them pronouns, told the crowd gathered at a committee meeting to discuss a proposed inclusionary zoning ordinance that it is hard to go to high school not knowing if they have a place to go home to.
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
Subzero temperatures coming to Mass. will be the coldest since February 2016
There’s a bitter, dangerously cold forecast for Friday and Saturday that has forecasters harkening back to Valentine’s Day 2016. That particular day seven years ago was “the last time we saw cold of this magnitude,” the National Weather Service said on Tuesday. The Weather Channel reported then that subzero temperatures stretched across New England, even reaching across New York.
Officials investigating after one dead, another injured, in double shooting at Massachusetts Dollar Tree
Multiple people were shot at a Massachusetts Department store on Tuesday. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred inside a Dollar Tree store located at 999 North Montello Street just before 2:00 p.m. Two male victims...
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
Police searching for man last seen leaving medical facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts
Marlborough, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing man from Ware, Massachusetts, who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. State police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard has been missing for several days. Police conducted a search of the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday; however, he...
23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store
“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
Map: How frigid it will feel on Friday and Saturday with the ‘dangerously cold airmass’ arriving
Forecasters are warning the system will deliver a “shot of pure arctic air, the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.”. Don’t get used to the seasonal temperatures that are blanketing Massachusetts right now; they won’t be here for long. The National Weather Service is...
Man surrenders after barricading himself in Norwood hotel for hours, police say
A man who barricaded himself inside a room at the Hampton Inn in Norwood on Tuesday afternoon surrendered after an hours-long standoff with the police. At 10:21 p.m., the Norwood police tweeted that the man was transported to a local hospital and that there were no charges at the time. Police also said they recovered a gun.
Suspected gunman named in fatal Brockton Dollar Tree shooting; victim identified
BROCKTON, Mass. — Investigators say they are looking for a former employee in Tuesday's fatal shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello St., police said. Police said a man walked in with a firearm and...
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
Missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard’s son said dad struggling mentally
The son of missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard – who police said was last seen walking out of Marlborough Hospital the morning of Jan. 22 and has not been seen since – told MassLive he believes his father’s alleged history of mental health-related illness could be part of the reason he’s missing.
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 10:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened westbound past Route 132 (Exit 68) near the Oak Street overpass. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
