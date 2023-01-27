ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Sports

NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Yairo Munoz: Latches on with Diamondbacks

Munoz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He'll be in major-league camp during spring training. Munoz, 28, saw action in 29 games for the Phillies last season, putting up a .654 OPS with three home runs. He'll try to win a utility job in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench

Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Kings

Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin recently but has appeared in the last four games, averaging 13.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. If he'd be unavailable Monday, Naz Reid would presumably see increased run for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light

McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Back in Arizona on MiLB pact

The Diamondbacks announced Saturday that Hager was re-signed on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Hager concluded the 2022 season as a member of Arizona's 40-man roster and 28-man active roster before being outrighted to Triple-A Reno in early November. Rather than electing free agency and trying his luck elsewhere, the 29-year-old will stick in Arizona's organization and compete for a utility role in spring training. During his sparse action in the majors in 2022, Hager slashed .240/.345/.280 across 59 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moved off 40-man roster

Philadelphia designated Coonrod for assignment Monday. The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for infielder Josh Harrison, who was signed to a one-year, $2 million deal. Coonrod was ineffective in 12 appearances with Philadelphia in 2022, recording a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12.2 innings. If he clears waivers, the 30-year-old will be outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley if he opts not to elect free agency.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

