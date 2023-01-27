Read full article on original website
Vincent Venturella
2d ago
Love transcends ALL ! .......losing a furry friend is worse than losing any other, they show us unconditional love, agape. You are their world, for their entire lives.....make sure you don't let them down !
Reply(1)
7
J Clem
2d ago
I've been homeless I know how much this person's dog is to them I'm sure they're both grateful and thank you
Reply
4
Turbo 101
2d ago
i love this story. thank God for a good animal shelter that cares. in Houston they dont care. our mayor opens shelters for homeless . ( NO PETS ALLOWED ) pets get put down after 24 hours and hundres of furbabies get put down
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
Related
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it
STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
The woman who left the dog says she found out at the airport her crate would not fit in the cabin.
Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue
Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
The Daily South
After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina
Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
The woman is certain her late spouse is in a promo video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
Father used last moments to save his daughters by popping trunk as car sunk in icy lake
A father in Michigan died while saving his daughters after he accidentally drove into a freezing lake, police said.Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died on early Sunday morning. He was reportedly driving late at night near Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County when he became lost and began driving a dark and narrow road that leads directly into the lake, MLive reports, citing police.Mr Dowler’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters were also in the car at the time of the incident.The father reportedly drove into the lake on accident, then as the front of the car was beginning to sink, triggered a release...
New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park
TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature. The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Dog Chained Up And Abandoned With No Food Or Water For 3 Freezing Days
“They made absolutely no effort whatsoever,” the Monmouth County SPCA told HuffPost of the owners, who have been charged with animal cruelty.
Arcanine has been at shelter for almost 10 years | Forgotten Friends
CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. What would you say if we told you that this week we...
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but a wild African cat was a first.
Woman's Body Found Eaten by Her Pet Dogs After Dying at Home
Worried neighbors called the police after a bad smell emanated from the home of the 67-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer, who lived alone with several animals.
Dog abandoned at animal shelter, left tied to a fence outside the building
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Michigan animal shelter is looking for answers after a dog was left outside their building, tied to a fence. "We just want to help our friends like Luther here," says Jen Self-Aulger, director of Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. For the shelter,...
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Comments / 25