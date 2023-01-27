Read full article on original website
5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January
The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
Numen Cyber named as security auditor partner for BNB Chain Kickstart
Singapore, Feb. 1, 2023 — Numen Cyber, a leading Web3 security and threat detection & response company, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a security partner with BNB Chain Kickstart. This cooperation is a further deepening of cooperation after signing a formal security cooperation agreement with Binance. It allows developers to access Numen Cyber’s industry-leading Web3 security solutions at a discounted rate through the BNB Chain Kickstart program.
Biswap DEX unveils improved AMM as part of its ambitious 2023 roadmap
New York, United States, Jan. 31, 2023 – BNB Chain decentralized exchange (DEX), Biswap, has published its 2023 roadmap, which includes several proposed improvements and upgrades. It includes details of a new automated market maker (AMM), route optimization and perpetual trading. Take a look at the main Biswap benefits:...
Fastex introduces next-level consensus mechanism
Fastex Chain will announce the start of its testnet on Jan. 30. The event will hold a presentation from the main architects of the project. All stakeholders of the Fastex project will be present for the announcement. Fastex Chain details:. Fastex Chain introduces the next-level consensus mechanism — proof-of-stake-and-activity (POSA)....
Bitcoin on-chain data and BTC’s recent price rally point to a healthier ecosystem
Bitcoin (BTC) had a rough time all throughout 2022. But fresh on-chain and futures market data show positive signs that the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization has started to recover. After a bevy of short liquidations, the futures market is pointing toward renewed equilibrium. According to data from Glassnode, short...
Aussie regulator flagged concerns about FTX months before collapse: Report
Australia’s financial regulator reportedly raised concerns over FTX’s local Australian subsidiary as long as eight months before the exchange met its untimely end in November. According to documents obtained by Guardian Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) was concerned about the way that FTX Australia was...
Crypto exploit losses in January see nearly 93% year-on-year decline
Aside from the bullish crypto market rally in January, there’s been more positive industry news as the month saw a steep decline in losses from exploits compared to the same time last year. According to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield on Jan. 31, there were $8.8 million in...
Digital asset investment products see highest inflows since July 2022: Report
On Jan. 30, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that digital asset investments experienced a surge in inflows last week, reaching $117 million, the highest since July 2022. CoinShares reported that the sector’s total assets under management rose to $28...
Bitcoin price pares weekend gains as another CME ‘gap’ lurks below $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to maintain bullish momentum on Jan. 30 as the countdown to the monthly close kept the market nervous. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD coming off its latest highs at just below $24,000 on the day. These, while Bitcoin’s best performance for nearly six...
Bitcoin meets FOMC after 39% January gains with Fed path ‘uncertain’
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around $23,000 on Feb. 1 after sealing its best January performance in 10 years. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed a monthly close of around $23,100 for BTC/USD — its highest since July 2022. The largest cryptocurrency finished the first month of the year...
Bitcoin poised for another attack on $24K as trader predicts ‘bearish February’
Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $23,000 into the Jan. 31 Wall Street open as markets braced for a fresh macroeconomic reckoning. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining around 1% in a single hourly candle before the start of trading, overcoming resistance in place overnight. With hours to...
Neon Link announces limited presale of NEON token that will power a thousand blockchain games
After a year of development and innovation in blockchain gaming technology, GameFi pioneer company, Neon Link, is opening the presale of its native NEON coin that will cover all the transactions within its ecosystem. London, England, Feb. 2, 2023 — Neon Link, a blockchain gaming company building a technologically robust...
Bitcoin aims for $25K as institutional demand increases and economic data soothes investor fears
Bitcoin (BTC) price broke above $22,500 on Jan. 20 and has since been able to defend that level, accumulating 40.5% gains in the month of January. The move accompanied improvements in the stock market, which also rallied after China dropped COVID-19 restrictions after three years of strict pandemic controls. E-commerce...
Bitcoin 7-month high ‘dominance’ has BTC price eyeing $25K — Will Ethereum spoil the rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) is rapidly regaining its lost dominance in the crypto market so far into 2023. On Jan. 30, Bitcoin accounted for 44.82% of the total crypto market capitalization, the highest since June. In September, Bitcoin’s dominance index was as low as 38.84%. The index typically rises when most...
USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain
ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
Wormhole wins second ‘temp check’ to become bridge for Uniswap governance
The Uniswap DAO has approved a second non-binding proposal, called a “temperature check,” to make Wormhole the official bridge for cross-chain governance of the protocol between BNB Chain and Ethereum, according to the official proposal page. The proposal will now become part of a final plan to deploy...
Bitcoin awaits Fed Powell speech as sellers cement $23.5K resistance
Bitcoin (BTC) preserved its active trading range into the Feb. 1 Wall Street open as markets looked to the day’s key macroeconomic data. $23,500 becomes the level to beat for Bitcoin bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it continued to move in a narrow...
Bitcoin pumped 43% in January 2023! What to expect in February — Watch The Market Report live
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss Bitcoin’s (BTC) impressive January rally and whether there are any indicators that suggest it could continue in February. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:. After sealing its highest weekly...
Best January since 2013? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a key week with a familiar cocktail of price spikes mixed with fear that the bear market will return. After sealing its highest weekly close in almost six months, BTC/USD remains over 40% up year-to-date, with the monthly close just 48 hours away — can the gains hold?
LayerZero bridging protocol denies accusation of ‘critical vulnerabilities’
Summa founder James Prestwich has accused the $382 million LayerZero bridging protocol of hosting a “critical vulnerability.”. According to a Jan. 30 post by Prestwich, this vulnerability “could result in theft of all user funds.” LayerZero CEO Bryan Pellegrino has called Prestwich’s accusation “absolutely shocking” and “wildly dishonest,” claiming that the vulnerability only applies to applications that don’t modify the default configuration.
