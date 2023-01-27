Olivia Ponton Is a Boss Babe in Latest IG Post Featuring Baby Photo

The TikTok star is an ambassador for Hugo Boss’s newest campaign.

Olivia Ponton. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton has been serving looks for years. The TikTok star threw it back with a childhood photo of herself as part of the latest Hugo Boss campaign.

“BOSSes aren’t born, they are MADE,” she captioned the Jan. 26 Instagram post. “ #BeYourOwnBOSS @boss .”

A young Ponton sported a collared button-down polo and a rose-embellished headband in the black-and-white photo held up by current Ponton. The SI Swimsuit model wore the French terry monogram sweatshirt with batwing sleeves ($248) from the brand’s new “Be Your Own Boss” collection.

The 50-item line includes a range of satin pants , dresses and tops in neutral colors, colorful knit pieces and accessories like leather loafers , heels and sneakers .

“Slay,” Ponton’s friend and fellow influencer Lily Chee chirped in the comments. “Ur a bo$$.”

“Boss babe 😍😍,” wrote fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

According to a Hugo Boss press release , the new spring-summer 2023 collection portrays a bold aesthetic that combines summer “off-court” style and big city spirit. The goal was to create a sophisticated but relaxed array of sleek and elevated sportswear.

The company is tapping into the “Just a Kid” trend on TikTok and employing content creators, in addition to big-name celebs like Gigi Hadid and Demi Lovato , to create short videos. Each clip features a transition to a childhood photo that mirrors the previous scene and implies that years of dedication, hard work and passion have made the contributors who they are today.

Ponton shared her version of the trend to TikTok on the same day as her IG post.

“Every twist supports you, every turn inspires you,” a voiceover said. “Becoming a boss is a journey.”

The 20-year-old has steadily increased her footprint, with 11.2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

“Little Liv would be proud,” Ponton captioned the video.

