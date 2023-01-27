Conor McGregor 'could've been dead' after car hits his bike

Conor McGregor appeared to avoid injury after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Ireland.

McGregor, 34, posted multiple videos of the aftermath of the accident to his social media on Friday. A breathless McGregor can be heard saying, "I could have been dead there," as the driver of the vehicle apologizes. McGregor then shows a tear in his pants, but appears to be unharmed otherwise.

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind," McGregor wrote on Instagram. "A sun trap, the driver couldn't see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn't my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life."

McGregor (22-6) is the biggest star in MMA and UFC history, although he hasn't fought since suffering a serious leg injury during a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Earlier this week, McGregor said the UFC has asked him to appear as a coach on "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series later this year. He did not indicate whether or not he had accepted that offer. McGregor has already coached a previous season of TUF in 2015.

Also this week, Spanish officials confirmed to ESPN that McGregor is under investigation for allegedly physically assaulting a woman on his yacht last summer. McGregor has denied the allegations.