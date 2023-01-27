LSU Dishing Out 2024 Offers Left and Right, Attacking Certain Position Groups

Tigers looking to continue adding to their championship level roster, hitting the 2024 class with force.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers signed 25 members to their 2023 class in December, setting the tone for the future, but now the work has begun for their 2024 recruiting class. The LSU recruiting staff has been putting in work as they extend offers to rising seniors.

What position groups are the Tigers attacking? Is there an emphasis on defense? We dove into a few offers LSU has extended this week.

Here’s a look into a few recent offers in the 2024 class:

Aydin Breland - Defensive Line

LSU has been recruiting nationally in the 2024 class after offering California native Aydin Breland this week. The 4-star defensive lineman has been a riser in the 2024 class after a stellar junior season for powerhouse program Mater Dei.

Look for Jamar Cain to work his magic on Breland, who has all the makings of being a priority target as the 2024 cycle ramps up this spring/summer.

Jeremiah McClellan - Wide Receiver

McClellan received an offer from Brian Kelly this week where he labeled LSU his “dream school,” according to On3’s Chad Simmons. Certainly the Tigers have depth at this position for the long haul, but to add a player of McClellan’s caliber would be a massive win. As offers continue stacking for the youngster, LSU will be a name to monitor come summertime.

Solomon Williams - Linebacker

The Tigers are retooling their linebacker room for the future. In 2023, as of right now, LSU will be working with five linebackers with Oregon State transfer Omar Speights playing his final year of eligibility next fall.

That being said, working to add depth at the position is of the utmost importance and the Tigers are looking ahead to the future, offering a player of Williams’ caliber. Look for the Florida native to continue making a name for himself ahead of his senior season.

Terrance Moore Jr. - Wide Receiver

TJ Moore continues to be one of the highest risers in the 2024 class as he propelled his name up the rankings after a dominant junior campaign. A physical receiver, Moore has reeled in several Power Five offers over the last few weeks with LSU ultimately getting in on the action rather quickly.