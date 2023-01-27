Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Visits Centre
Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Visits Centre. Rick Pate, Commissioner of Ag and Industries in Alabama spoke to the Cherokee County Republican Club on Saturday during their quarterly breakfast meeting. Pate said he was pleased to see so many in attendance including residents of Etowah and DeKalb Counties....
weisradio.com
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Says Broadband Coming for Many Communities Thus Far Unserved
MONTGOMERY – Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to many of the unserved areas received a boost with the U.S. Treasury Department’s approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund, making $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Governor Kay Ivey announced. The...
weisradio.com
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools. Nearly 1,000 kits given to regional health care partners. Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of the Stop the Bleed kits from Atrium Health Floyd. Requests for the Stop the Bleed kits came after school leaders attended active-shooter response training held by the health care system.
weisradio.com
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 30th
Albert Kanaday, 44 of Gadsden – Forgery 1st (x2) and UPOM 2nd;. Jade Pruitt, 20 of Centre – FTA/UPOM 2nd and FTA/UPODP;. Sharon Atkins, 46 of Centre – UPOM 2nd, UPODP and DUI;. Gerrick Glass, age 37 of Centre – UPOM 2nd and Certain Persons Forbidden to...
weisradio.com
Wreck on County Road 43 Early Monday
The driver, identified as a resident of DeKalb County, was only shaken up following a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Monday in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle around 4:30am, left County Road 43 in Sand Rock, striking a utility pole.
weisradio.com
Amos comes up big for Warriors in win at Alexandria
ANNISTON – Jack Amos made a living on the football field having people underestimate him because of his size. Being the smallest guy on the basketball floor has its advantages, too. For one, you can sneak into places unnoticed and come up with the big play. That’s what happened...
weisradio.com
Piedmont’s Odam posts 3,000th career point in overtime win at White Plains
WHITE PLAINS – Piedmont’s Alex Odam scored 41 points from everywhere on the floor to become the 14th player in Alabama high school history to score 3,000 career points, but it took a layup from under the basket at the overtime buzzer to make the night even more memorable.
weisradio.com
Mr. Joseph David Jordan
Survivors include his daughters, Susan (Don) Rochester and Pam Gossett; sister, Josephine “Squeaky” Jordan Bandini; 2 grandchildren, Chase Allyn Gossett and Laura Elizabeth Rochester; special friend, James Walker., and several Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Jordan; daughter, Amy Early; sister, Elizabeth...
weisradio.com
Collinsville sweeps Gaylesville in Friday basketball action
COLLINSVILLE – Colton Wills and Keaton DeBoard both delivered 17 points to help the Collinsville Panthers earn a 68-54 victory over visiting Gaylesville on Friday. Wills sank three 3-pointers for the Panthers. He also grabbed 12 rebounds. Gavin Lang rang for 14 points, including four treys, to go along with five rebounds. Eli Griggs delivered eight points. Mason McAteer and Shaun Stewart both finished with five points. Stewart also had five boards.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden’s Kirk connects on eight 3-pointers in Lady Panther win over Ider
SPRING GARDEN – Kayley Kirk connected on eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in leading the Spring Garden Lady Panthers to an 81-29 basketball victory over Ider on Friday. Kirk also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out a pair of assists and had a pair of steals for the...
