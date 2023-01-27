COLLINSVILLE – Colton Wills and Keaton DeBoard both delivered 17 points to help the Collinsville Panthers earn a 68-54 victory over visiting Gaylesville on Friday. Wills sank three 3-pointers for the Panthers. He also grabbed 12 rebounds. Gavin Lang rang for 14 points, including four treys, to go along with five rebounds. Eli Griggs delivered eight points. Mason McAteer and Shaun Stewart both finished with five points. Stewart also had five boards.

COLLINSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO