Elm Grove, LA

bossierpress.com

High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in North Louisiana Regional

The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the North Louisiana Regional Tournament held Saturday at Airline. Parkway scored 182.5 points. North DeSoto won with 245.5. Evangel Christian was third with 94, Benton fourth with 88, Airline fifth with 72 and Haughton sixth with 57.5. Five wrestlers from parish schools won titles...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Shreveport, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

High school soccer: Airline boys and girls, Parkway girls, Bossier boys win

The Airline boys and girls, Parkway girls and Bossier boys won matches Friday night. In boys matches, Airline defeated Ouachita Christian 3-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, and Bossier defeated Parkway 7-1 at Memorial Stadium. In girls matches, Airline defeated Ouachita Christian 8-0 at Airline and Parkway downed...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: NSU uses depth to extend win streak to four

NATCHITOCHES – The Southland Conference’s leading scorer did not dent the scoring column for more than 35 minutes Saturday afternoon. Still, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team was undeterred. The Demons spread out the scoring and were as efficient offensively as they have been all season as...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: Tech falls to UTSA

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech fell to UTSA 66-63 at home Saturday afternoon despite leading a game-high 22 points from Keiunna Walker, who moved from No. 14 to No. 11 on the all-time scoring list. It was a hot start for both teams in the TAC, with both squads combining...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTBS

First Baptist: Ice Up South Highlands

SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist is throwing another block party for Shreveport and South Highlands. There will be a giant ice slide with sleds on the front lawn, a petting zoo and pony rides, fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live music, and food trucks by Rhino Coffee, Beauxjax Mobile Cajun Food & Eatery, and Dr. Crepe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Firefighters battle flames at two-story home; 5 residents displaced by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A two-story home in Southern Hills catches on fire, receiving heavy damage before the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) can put out the flames. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
CARTHAGE, TX
MyArkLaMiss

2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents

The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport

Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, LA
foxsportstexarkana.com

Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent

Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two house fires happen within a two-hour time frame from each other in Shreveport, one in Allendale and one in Southern Hills. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

With Recent Rain Are Shreveport Area Lakes About to Flood?

Obviously, most of the Arklatex has been hammered over the last few days with some heavy rains, but just how much flooding of our area lakes will we see due to these rains?. In an interview with KEEL News, Michael Berry, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they are somewhat concerned about the rising levels and possible flooding of Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Krewe of Centaur holds annual Mardi Gras ball

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season started a few weeks ago, and while the season took a little break, the Krewe of Centaur started it back up by kicking off the festivities with their annual Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Ball. The ball was held on Saturday, Jan. 28,...
SHREVEPORT, LA

