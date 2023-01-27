Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton, Benton, Parkway, Plain Dealing win district games
The Haughton Lady Bucs, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Friday night. Haughton defeated Airline 42-35 at Haughton, Benton dropped Byrd 43-30 at Byrd at Parkway downed Southwood 76-10 at Parkway. In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Captain Shreve 70-50 at Shreve. Parkway...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in North Louisiana Regional
The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the North Louisiana Regional Tournament held Saturday at Airline. Parkway scored 182.5 points. North DeSoto won with 245.5. Evangel Christian was third with 94, Benton fourth with 88, Airline fifth with 72 and Haughton sixth with 57.5. Five wrestlers from parish schools won titles...
Shreveport, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Shreveport, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Southwood High School soccer team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on January 30, 2023, 15:50:00.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Airline boys and girls, Parkway girls, Bossier boys win
The Airline boys and girls, Parkway girls and Bossier boys won matches Friday night. In boys matches, Airline defeated Ouachita Christian 3-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, and Bossier defeated Parkway 7-1 at Memorial Stadium. In girls matches, Airline defeated Ouachita Christian 8-0 at Airline and Parkway downed...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Woodson, defense comes up clutch for Lady Demons against Lamar
NATCHITOCHES – A last-second shot and another stop at the buzzer propelled Northwestern State to a thrilling 54-52 win against Lamar on Saturday. It was the first home win against the Cardinals since 2008. Tied at 52 and the clock ticking down below 10 seconds, the ball and the...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: NSU uses depth to extend win streak to four
NATCHITOCHES – The Southland Conference’s leading scorer did not dent the scoring column for more than 35 minutes Saturday afternoon. Still, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team was undeterred. The Demons spread out the scoring and were as efficient offensively as they have been all season as...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Crawford, Williams lead Tech past UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — The duo Isaiah Crawford and Cobe Williams accounted for over half of Louisiana Tech’s scoring on Saturday, combining for 37 points to help lead the Bulldogs to a 66-55 victory over UTSA inside the Convocation Center. Not only did the tandem do the bulk of...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Tech falls to UTSA
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech fell to UTSA 66-63 at home Saturday afternoon despite leading a game-high 22 points from Keiunna Walker, who moved from No. 14 to No. 11 on the all-time scoring list. It was a hot start for both teams in the TAC, with both squads combining...
KTBS
First Baptist: Ice Up South Highlands
SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist is throwing another block party for Shreveport and South Highlands. There will be a giant ice slide with sleds on the front lawn, a petting zoo and pony rides, fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live music, and food trucks by Rhino Coffee, Beauxjax Mobile Cajun Food & Eatery, and Dr. Crepe.
KSLA
Firefighters battle flames at two-story home; 5 residents displaced by fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A two-story home in Southern Hills catches on fire, receiving heavy damage before the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) can put out the flames. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a woman's body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified.
KLTV
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
KTBS
Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport
Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent
Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
KSLA
SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two house fires happen within a two-hour time frame from each other in Shreveport, one in Allendale and one in Southern Hills. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
With Recent Rain Are Shreveport Area Lakes About to Flood?
Obviously, most of the Arklatex has been hammered over the last few days with some heavy rains, but just how much flooding of our area lakes will we see due to these rains?. In an interview with KEEL News, Michael Berry, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they are somewhat concerned about the rising levels and possible flooding of Cross Lake, Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau.
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The eepartment has had several gates open most...
KSLA
Krewe of Centaur holds annual Mardi Gras ball
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season started a few weeks ago, and while the season took a little break, the Krewe of Centaur started it back up by kicking off the festivities with their annual Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Ball. The ball was held on Saturday, Jan. 28,...
