Related
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the public shouldn't 'rush to convict' Sam Bankman-Fried
Bill Ackman, known for his lucrative bet on COVID-19 crashing the market, extolled due process for SBF. Ackman was cleared after his own past brush with the law over allegations of market manipulation. He said defendants like Sam Bankman-Fried deserve the presumption of innocence at this stage. The billionaire investor...
Everything you need to know about Gautam Adani and Hindenburg after the short seller's fraud allegations burnt a $72 billion hole in the richest Asian's empire
Adani Group and Hindenburg Research are locked in a war of words that's wiped almost $72 billion off the Indian conglomerate's market value in just three days. Here's what you need to know about the ongoing feud. Hindenburg has accused Adani of market manipulation and accounting fraud. Hindenburg is a...
Adani market cap plunge deepens to nearly $72 billion even after the conglomerate issued a 413-page rebuttal to short-seller Hindenburg
Adani Group has lost nearly $72 billion in market value in a matter of days as its public spat with a short-seller intensifies. The wipeout comes even after the Indian conglomerate issued a 413-page rebuttal against Hindenburg Research. The ongoing rout has also seen the richest Asian's wealth plunge by...
Hindenburg says Adani has been 'systematically looting' India as the conglomerate accuses the short-seller of `conflict of interest'
Hindenburg Research hit back at Adani Sunday, after the Indian group said the short seller's report was an "attack on India". "India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation," the short-seller said. Adani previously said...
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it
Prosecutors have seized just under $50 million from Sam Bankman-Fried's Farmington State Bank account. The bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans to farmers until March 2022. Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research later took a stake in Farmington – at which time it rebranded as "Moonstone".
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Sam Bankman-Fried says he needs some of his $450 million in Robinhood shares to fund his legal defense as he fights for control of the stake
Sam Bankman-Fried thinks he should be the sole owner of roughly $450 million in Robinhood stock, and that he needs the shares to help pay for his legal defense, according to a Thursday court filing. The problem? Both FTX and BlockFi are laying claim to the shares as well. The...
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
msn.com
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
msn.com
Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive
(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Business Insider
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
