Woman trapped under Green Line at Boston University Central Friday night

A 20-year-old woman was in “critical condition” after being trapped under a Green Line train car on Friday night at Boston University Central station. The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. and was not caused by any mechanical error or at the fault of an MBTA employee, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
On Your Dime: Rhode Island cities, towns make millions off traffic cams

Traffic cameras are bringing in big cash to several cities in Rhode Island. Speed and red-light cameras have been scattered across East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, and Central Falls for years now, aiming to catch drivers disobeying the law, then slapping them with hefty fines. “It’s less accidents, less people getting...
Lions Danced At Boston's Chinatown Parade To Bring In The Lunar New Year

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Colorful lions danced through the streets of Boston's Chinatown on Sunday, blessing shops and restaurants as they went to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Commissioner Michael Cox were among the crowd at the Lion Dance Parade. "We wish everyone good...
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
WATCH: Lawrence Man Risks Life And Dodges Traffic To Help Unconscious Woman

There’s a lot of mess on social media these days, but every once in a while, you come across something that gives you hope. So the video was of a man crossing the highway to help a woman who was unconscious in her moving car. The car had gone off the road but was still running. The video ends with the guy running next to the car and viewers having no idea what happened. I put on my investigative hat to find out more about what happened, and here’s what I’ve seen from other posts.
Oscar

The First Telephone Line in USA

The first telephone line in the United States of America was installed in 1877, connecting Alexander Graham Bell's laboratory in Boston, Massachusetts to his assistant's hardware store in Somerville, Massachusetts. The first city to use the telephone was Boston, Massachusetts.
