Cody & Meeteetse Seek Funds from Wyoming Business Council for Community Projects
Both Park County communities are hoping to receive Business Ready Community grants from the Wyoming Business Council, which would be used to spearhead significant projects in both communities. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Wyoming Business Council will present six Business Ready Community (B.R.C.) grant and loan requests to the State...
Tempers Run Hot Over Fate Of Proposed Cell Tower Between Cody and Yellowstone
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Name-calling and neighbor-bashing fills the comment section under a Facebook post announcing a public hearing to determine whether Park County should allow for the construction of a 195’ cell tower on the highway to Yellowstone Park. “This tower would be...
Adaya Whitelock, Logan Ross Lead Alpine Skiers in Red Lodge
The Cody Alpine Ski teams were in action over the weekend as they played host to their own invite, up in Red Lodge, Mont. Due to inclement weather only one day of competition took place, and that was Friday’s Slalom. There are no team scores at the moment. Leading...
Cody Indoor Track 2nd in Gillette, Matt Nelson Set 2 Records
The Cody Indoor track teams returned to action last week as they were in Gillette for the Thunder Basin Invite. Both the Broncs and Fillies would finish in 2nd as a team. Leading the way for the Broncs was Matt Nelson who took 1st place in the 55, 200 and 400 meter dashes. His times in the 200 and 400 are school records.
Back on the mat: Wrestler returns after grizzly bear attack
Northwest College wrestler Brady Lowry returned to the mat this weekend just three months after surviving a grizzly bear attack near Powell, Wyoming.
