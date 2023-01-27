Read full article on original website
Related
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Quartz
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
KNOE TV8
U.S. reaches debt ceiling, Sen. Cassidy blames Social Security and Medicare
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. has reached its debt ceiling. Social Security and Medicare are making the nation’s debt grow, Senator Bill Cassidy said Tuesday morning on a conference call. According to Cassidy, in 11 years there won’t be enough money in the Social Security trust fund to...
Biden's new retirement law means you may not have to choose between paying off student debt and saving for the future
Starting next year, your boss can match whatever you're paying in student loans through retirement plans like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
How much debt does an average American have?
The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Social Security benefits can be taken to pay student loans in default
Up to 15% of a person’s Social Security benefits can be garnished to pay student loans in default.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Inflation has led to a credit card debt crisis as a staggering 35% of Americans carry balances month to month, new study says
43% of U.S. adults that carry balances don’t know all of the interest rates on their cards that carry a balance. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Rising prices have led the Fed to make a slew of interest rate increases over the past year in...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.
Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY. The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained...
Washington Examiner
U.S. debt default could cost 6 million jobs
(The Center Square) – An economic jolt on par with Great Recession could be around the corner if the U.S. defaults on its debt, according to an analysis from Moody’s Analytics. "That means real GDP would decline almost 4% peak to trough, nearly 6 million jobs would be...
'Too Good to Be True': Student Loan Borrowers Start to Doubt Forgiveness Plan
Student loan forgiveness, once a far-fetched idea from progressives, seemed to become reality in August when President Joe Biden announced a plan to cancel debt for some 40 million Americans. Six months later, many borrowers are back to dreaming. As the Biden administration and conservative groups now debate their student...
CNBC
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Decade-high credit card, personal loan delinquency rates coming in 2023: TransUnion
TransUnion forecasted serious credit card and personal loan delinquencies will rise in 2023. Here's how you can pay down debt.
My student loan balance has ballooned by over $30,000 since college, but I'll never be shamed into refinancing
Student loan debt is often framed as a moral failing, but I don't think it's worth losing the unique protections of federal loans by refinancing.
Comments / 0