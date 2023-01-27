ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
There is no US debt crisis

Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sneha Neupane

How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
Washington Examiner

U.S. debt default could cost 6 million jobs

(The Center Square) – An economic jolt on par with Great Recession could be around the corner if the U.S. defaults on its debt, according to an analysis from Moody’s Analytics. "That means real GDP would decline almost 4% peak to trough, nearly 6 million jobs would be...
CNBC

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.

