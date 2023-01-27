Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Main Line Media News
Radnor school board approves motion to limit tax hike to act 1 index
RADNOR — After a little debate during its monthly business meeting, the Radnor school board agreed to limit any upcoming tax hike for the 2023-24 budget to the Act 1 index of 4.1 percent. The Act 1 index limits the percentage of how much schools can increase property taxes...
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Third-graders at Devon Elementary School are studying the Inuit people. Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com...
Main Line Media News
AT&T Public Safety scholarships available to MCCC students
WHITPAIN — AT&T Public Safety Scholarships now are available to assist Montgomery County Community College’s (MCCC) Municipal Police Academy cadets. As part of AT&T’s commitment to first responders and the public safety community, scholarships will help support students who face economic barriers including the digital divide. The...
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
Main Line Media News
Blood supply no longer critical, but donors still needed in southeast Pa.
Around this time last year, the blood supply situation was bleak. The COVID-19 pandemic had led to two years of canceled blood drives and staffing shortages at local blood banks. Supplies of blood at hospitals were running dangerously low all over the region. “Last year we had a critical shortage,”...
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
Pa. hospitals facing 30% staffing shortages
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hospital staffing across the Commonwealth has reached critical levels, according to one industry expert. A recent study by the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania says three out of 10 positions remained vacant at the end of last year. The positions include registered nurses, medical...
Local squads compete in PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships (PHOTOS)
The best in cheer was on display Friday during the preliminary round of the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships in Hershey. One hundred and seventeen cheer squads from Pennsylvania, nine from the Lehigh Valley, converged on the Giant Center vying for trophies, medals and bragging rights. Each squad must perform its...
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund can help people who fell behind on mortgage and utility bills because of the pandemic — but be prepared for a monthslong wait.
Freight terminal spanning nearly 2M square feet on Route 309 is up for review
A massive freight facility in the works for years along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township is the focus of reviews that could finally pave the way for construction. Kay Lehigh LLC, sharing a Lower Macungie Township address with Kay Builders, proposes the Route 309 Commerce Center with three truck or motor freight terminals totaling 1,771,110 square feet at 4728 E. Valley Road in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon.
pa.gov
In His First Full Week, Governor Josh Shapiro Continued His Commitment to Reigniting Our Economy and Creating Real Opportunity
“We are planting a flag here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania today and saying, we are open for business, and we are ready to compete.”. “I believe Pennsylvanians need to have the freedom to chart their own course, and the opportunity to succeed.”. HARRISBURG, PA – In his first ten...
Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot
A department spokesperson said that the General Assembly must pass the constitutional amendment by Jan. 27 to appear on the May 2023 ballot. The post Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Librarian says he was told to remove Holocaust survivor’s quote for violating Central Bucks’ ‘advocacy’ policy
The quote is from Wiesel’s 1986 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech. A new policy banning educators from “advocacy activities” in the Central Bucks School District is already causing confusion and frustration over what that could entail. Central Bucks South High School librarian Matt Pecic said on Wednesday...
WBOC
Gov. Carney Looks to Spend Big on Affordable Housing
DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is taking bold steps to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis. The governor announced his proposed budget in Dover on Jan. 26. The spending plan includes record-breaking funding for housing initiatives. As part of Gov. Carney's proposed nearly $5.5 billion budget, just more than $100 million...
Better heart health with simple 28-day challenge
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent on-field collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin, and the sudden death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley have brought attention to heart-related issues. While they suffered cardiac arrest, hundreds of thousands of others die from heart attacks each year. Coronary artery disease is the number one cause of heart […]
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Crashes Though Fence and Hits Pole In Trevose Crash
A two vehicle crash on Old Lincoln Highway caused minor traffic delays and sent a driver to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The crash happened about 1:00 PM today at the intersection of Old Lincoln Highway and Horizon Drive. A commercial truck, pulling a trailer with signs was...
New COVID cases fall in Pennsylvania as CDC indicates ‘Kraken’ subvariant now dominant
Just one county is at a high COVID-19 community level as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Springfield Township Police: 1 shot, non-life-threatening injuries
Springfield Township Police report one male suffered gunshot wounds on Sunday morning; sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Mayor of Upper Darby booked on DUI charges after traffic stop
According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.
