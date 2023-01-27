ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Merion Township, PA

Main Line Media News

AT&T Public Safety scholarships available to MCCC students

WHITPAIN — AT&T Public Safety Scholarships now are available to assist Montgomery County Community College’s (MCCC) Municipal Police Academy cadets. As part of AT&T’s commitment to first responders and the public safety community, scholarships will help support students who face economic barriers including the digital divide. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. hospitals facing 30% staffing shortages

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hospital staffing across the Commonwealth has reached critical levels, according to one industry expert. A recent study by the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania says three out of 10 positions remained vacant at the end of last year. The positions include registered nurses, medical...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Freight terminal spanning nearly 2M square feet on Route 309 is up for review

A massive freight facility in the works for years along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township is the focus of reviews that could finally pave the way for construction. Kay Lehigh LLC, sharing a Lower Macungie Township address with Kay Builders, proposes the Route 309 Commerce Center with three truck or motor freight terminals totaling 1,771,110 square feet at 4728 E. Valley Road in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon.
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBOC

Gov. Carney Looks to Spend Big on Affordable Housing

DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is taking bold steps to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis. The governor announced his proposed budget in Dover on Jan. 26. The spending plan includes record-breaking funding for housing initiatives. As part of Gov. Carney's proposed nearly $5.5 billion budget, just more than $100 million...
DELAWARE STATE
WBRE

Better heart health with simple 28-day challenge

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent on-field collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin, and the sudden death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley have brought attention to heart-related issues. While they suffered cardiac arrest, hundreds of thousands of others die from heart attacks each year. Coronary artery disease is the number one cause of heart […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Car Crashes Though Fence and Hits Pole In Trevose Crash

A two vehicle crash on Old Lincoln Highway caused minor traffic delays and sent a driver to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The crash happened about 1:00 PM today at the intersection of Old Lincoln Highway and Horizon Drive. A commercial truck, pulling a trailer with signs was...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

