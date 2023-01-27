Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Suspects sought in theft investigation at Hurricane car wash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation in Hurricane. Deputies said two people pictured on surveillance video are accused of stealing items from K O Car Wash in Hurricane, the sheriff’s office said. The car wash is located at 3846 Teays Valley Road.
Metro News
Son shoots father, no charges filed for now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
UPDATE: Man shot by son in Charleston, West Virginia, no charges filed
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): Charleston Police say the man who was shot in the chest by his son in Charleston is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. According to Charleston Police, they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Wertz Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. They say they […]
lootpress.com
Police arrest 3 of 4 murder suspects wanted in connection to Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department has announced that 3 out of the 4 suspects wanted in connection to a November murder in Huntington have been arrested. Police say the three suspects were arrested Friday, Jan. 27, and charged in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of...
WSAZ
Minor arrested after alleged threat at Jackson County School
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A minor has been arrested and facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged threat made toward Ripley Middle School, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The minor has been charged with terroristic threats. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call Sunday regarding...
wchstv.com
Cookware caper: Police trying to identify suspects they say stole kitchen gear
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Surveillance cameras in just a few pans captured images of two people Hurricane police said were determined to get their hands on some expensive cookware. “(The) Hurricane Police Department is looking for these two up-and-coming chefs,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said Monday....
WSAZ
Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates case of extreme animal cruelty
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On January 28, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty at 379 Wynn Rd. in Piketon, Ohio. In response, a search warrant was executed and a shocking discovery was made. A deceased dog was found tied to a tractor nearby the roadway and appeared to have been beaten.
Juvenile arrested for school shooting threat
Sheriff RH Mellinger posted a statement on Facebook saying deputies responded to a call regarding a potential school shooting that had been planned at Ripley Middle School Monday.
Missing man found safe in Meigs County, Ohio
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office says Clinton Dinguss has been found safely.
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on West Virginia interstate
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in West Virginia. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:27 a.m. on Sunday about a wreck near the 24 Mile Marker of I-64 West in the Milton area. The westbound […]
1-vehicle crash closes Interstate 64 West near Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Nitro, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 45. Nitro police and fire departments responded as well as Kanawha County medics. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers say. […]
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
wchstv.com
Police find Marshall University student dead on campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
Police searching for known drug trafficker that rammed police cruiser during chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson has announced that a man is wanted after he rammed a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man who is also known to be trafficking quantities of drugs.
wchstv.com
Charleston firefighters release more details after Regal fire cause ruled undetermined
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Regal Apartments building in Charleston that was destroyed by a fire wasn’t required to have a full sprinkler system because of its age, but firefighters said the owners could face fines because their fire alarms system didn’t sound during Wednesday’s blaze.
wklw.com
Man Accused of Shooting Officer Sentenced
A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods Police Officer in May 2022, has entered a guilty plea and has been sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Smithers of Catlettsburg, entered the plea in Greenup Co Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2023, in the shooting of Officer Tom Robinson. According to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart, Officer Robinson was shot in the 100 block of East Street in Flatwoods while responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person. Smithers also received a life sentence for federal offenses related to the shooting. The life sentences will run consecutively.
