Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Sheriff's office: Suspects sought in theft investigation at Hurricane car wash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation in Hurricane. Deputies said two people pictured on surveillance video are accused of stealing items from K O Car Wash in Hurricane, the sheriff’s office said. The car wash is located at 3846 Teays Valley Road.
HURRICANE, WV
Metro News

Son shoots father, no charges filed for now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Minor arrested after alleged threat at Jackson County School

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A minor has been arrested and facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged threat made toward Ripley Middle School, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The minor has been charged with terroristic threats. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call Sunday regarding...
wchstv.com

Cookware caper: Police trying to identify suspects they say stole kitchen gear

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Surveillance cameras in just a few pans captured images of two people Hurricane police said were determined to get their hands on some expensive cookware. “(The) Hurricane Police Department is looking for these two up-and-coming chefs,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said Monday....
WSAZ

Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates case of extreme animal cruelty

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On January 28, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty at 379 Wynn Rd. in Piketon, Ohio. In response, a search warrant was executed and a shocking discovery was made. A deceased dog was found tied to a tractor nearby the roadway and appeared to have been beaten.
PIKETON, OH
WOWK 13 News

1-vehicle crash closes Interstate 64 West near Nitro, West Virginia

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Nitro, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 45. Nitro police and fire departments responded as well as Kanawha County medics. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers say. […]
NITRO, WV
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police find Marshall University student dead on campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wklw.com

Man Accused of Shooting Officer Sentenced

A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods Police Officer in May 2022, has entered a guilty plea and has been sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Smithers of Catlettsburg, entered the plea in Greenup Co Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2023, in the shooting of Officer Tom Robinson. According to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart, Officer Robinson was shot in the 100 block of East Street in Flatwoods while responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person. Smithers also received a life sentence for federal offenses related to the shooting. The life sentences will run consecutively.
FLATWOODS, KY

